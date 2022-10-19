scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

Bentley celebration costs man dear, booked for firing in air

The incident happened at Omega City on Monday evening when Rajpoot was celebrating the purchase of a Bentley car.

arrested, firing the gun in the air, indian expressThe local police took notice of the video and registered a case. (Screen grab/video)

Celebration of the purchase of a luxury car cost a Kharar-based builder’s son dearly after he was booked for firing a gun here on Tuesday. The accused, Shubham Rajpoot, was booked after the video of him firing the gun in the air went viral on social media.

The weapon which was used by the accused is not registered in his name but his friend’s, police said.

The local police took notice of the video and registered a case under Section 336 (whoever does any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 27 of the Arms Act at Kharar (City) police station.

First published on: 19-10-2022 at 08:53:09 am
