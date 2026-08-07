Benjamin Netanyahu calls PM Narendra Modi, discusses West Asia crisis, India-Israel ties

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, in their second phone conversation since the war in West Asia began on February 28. The two leaders exchanged views on the recent developments in West Asia.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said the two leaders reviewed sustained progress in the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the bilateral cooperation across various sectors for mutual benefit.

Later, in a post on X, Modi said, “Received a phone call from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. We reviewed progress on various aspects of the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership which continues to grow from strength-to-strength. We also exchanged views on the current situation in West Asia. @netanyahu.” Modi had visited Israel for a bilateral meeting with Netanyahu, just less than 48 hours before the war in West Asia began.