Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport to handle 80 million passengers annually by 2030: Murlidhar Mohol

Kempegowda International Airport:Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport is set to handle up to 80 million passengers annually by 2030. Currently, the airport’s two terminals have a combined capacity of 51.5 million passengers per annum (mppa), while actual traffic in FY26 stood at around 44.5 million passengers.
In a written statement to the Lok Sabha on April 2, 2026, Murlidhar Mohol, Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, said: “The airport operator plans to increase terminal capacity to 80 mppa by 2030, along with phased expansion of taxiway and apron infrastructure between 2027 and 2030. KIAB (Kempegowda International
Airport, Bengaluru) already has a 2 parallel independent runway system.”
The Union Minister further said that, in terms of cargo, the airport has an existing handling capacity of over 1 million metric tonnes (mmt), while the current cargo throughput stands at approximately 0.53 mmt.
The terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11, 2022. It was built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore. It has been designed as a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru.
According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the architecture of Terminal 2 has been influenced by four guiding principles: Terminal in a garden, sustainability, technology and art & culture.
It is the premiere Greenfield Airport in South India. The airport was commissioned and became operational on May 24, 2008. However, on July 17, 2013, it was re-designated as Kempegowda International Airport.
The Karnataka Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council passed an unanimous resolution on December 10, 2012 to rename Bengaluru International Airport as “Kempegowda International Airport.”
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More