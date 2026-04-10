Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport to handle 80 million passengers annually by 2030: Murlidhar Mohol

The terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11, 2022. (Image: @BLRAirport/X/Photo enhanced with AI)

Kempegowda International Airport: Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport is set to handle up to 80 million passengers annually by 2030. Currently, the airport’s two terminals have a combined capacity of 51.5 million passengers per annum (mppa), while actual traffic in FY26 stood at around 44.5 million passengers.

In a written statement to the Lok Sabha on April 2, 2026, Murlidhar Mohol, Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, said: “The airport operator plans to increase terminal capacity to 80 mppa by 2030, along with phased expansion of taxiway and apron infrastructure between 2027 and 2030. KIAB (Kempegowda International

Airport, Bengaluru) already has a 2 parallel independent runway system.”

The Union Minister further said that, in terms of cargo, the airport has an existing handling capacity of over 1 million metric tonnes (mmt), while the current cargo throughput stands at approximately 0.53 mmt.