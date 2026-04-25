Bengaluru’s BEML Aditya plant to manufacture India’s first bullet train ‘B28’

B28 bullet train: India’s first bullet train, ‘B28, is set to be manufactured at BEML’s Aditya plant in Bengaluru. The facility was inaugurated by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday. During his visit, the Union Minister said that high-speed rail technology is complex and developing it within the country marks a major milestone for indigenous engineering.

“The newly inaugurated Aditya complex is currently designed for the development of B-28 coaches,” Vaishnaw said.

The minister also highlighted the transformative power of high-speed rail, saying its advent will make major cities feel like extensions of one another. He cited the example of the Chennai-Bengaluru High Speed Rail (HSR) route, where travel time is expected to drop to just 73 minutes after the operation of bullet train.