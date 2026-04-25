Bengaluru’s BEML Aditya plant to manufacture India’s first bullet train ‘B28’

B28 bullet train: India’s first bullet train, ‘B28, is set to be manufactured at BEML’s Aditya plant in Bengaluru. The facility was inaugurated by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday. During his visit, the Union Minister said that high-speed rail technology is complex and developing it within the country marks a major milestone for indigenous engineering.
“The newly inaugurated Aditya complex is currently designed for the development of B-28 coaches,” Vaishnaw said.
The minister also highlighted the transformative power of high-speed rail, saying its advent will make major cities feel like extensions of one another. He cited the example of the Chennai-Bengaluru High Speed Rail (HSR) route, where travel time is expected to drop to just 73 minutes after the operation of bullet train.
The Ministry of Railways has set a target to manufacture the country’s first bullet train, ‘B28’, by March 2027. The defence PSU was awarded the contract in October 2024 by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) to design, manufacture and commission two high-speed trainsets.
Earlier in a statement, the Ministry of Railways said: “Manufacturing of B28 is currently underway at BEML. 2 nos. indigenous rolling stock of design speed of 280 kmph is being developed indigenously. The first train is likely to be ready by 1st quarter of 2027.” It further added that the B28 (Bharat made bullet) trainset will undergo extensive testing and trials thereafter.
Initially, the national transporter has planned to roll out the B28 bullet train between Surat and Vapi. The 97-km-long stretch is part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, which the Railways aims to make operational by August 2027.
“A decision has been taken to start the operation using B28. Efforts are underway to start operation using B28 (Bharat made Bullet, 280 kmph) for Surat to Vapi (97km) in Aug 2027,” it said.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More