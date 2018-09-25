Bengaluru’s Bellandur lake spills toxic foam, yet again

Bellandur Lake, Bengaluru. (ANI) Bellandur Lake, Bengaluru. (ANI)

Bengaluru’s Bellandur lake is frothing again. After a downpour in the city Monday night, the lake started spilling out smelly-toxic froth onto its streets on Tuesday.

Bellandur Lake, which is one of the largest of the 262 lakes in Bengaluru, has now become infamous for the gigantic clouds of froth that accumulate on its surface, spilling over into the many busy roads that skirt its shores several times a year.

Taking cognizance of it, the National Green Tribunal had earlier in April, slammed the Karnataka government over its action plan on Bengaluru’s Bellandur lake and formed a committee to inspect the lakes in the city. The highly polluted river also catches fire in the summer. The flow of untreated sewage and industrial waste has rendered the lake’s water unusable for even irrigation.

