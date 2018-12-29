Bengaluru woman given triple talaq throught text by US-based husband finds support in Maneka Gandhi

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi on Saturday came out in support of a Muslim woman who was allegedly given triple talaq by her husband, who is a US-based surgeon, over the phone. This is the first case of instant Triple Talaq to come to light after the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill was passed in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Advertising

“We have reached out to the brother of the woman and have requested for all details. She has been assured all assistance,” Gandhi said in a series of tweets.

“My ministry has taken up case of Triple Talaq on absolute priority. The first instance post the passing of the bill, criminalising the act of instant divorce in the Muslim community will be dealt with and we shall ensure that justice is done,” the minister said.

She also said that the ministry stood in complete solidarity with Muslim women. “@MinistryWCD consistently endeavours to socially and legally empower Muslim women and has always taken a strong stand in support of them,” she said.

We have reached out to the brother of the woman and have requested for all details at gandhim@nic.in. She has been assured all assistance. — Maneka Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) December 29, 2018

The woman, who hails from Bengaluru, Saturday claimed that her US-based husband gave her triple talaq through a text message. “He left me at my parents’ place, went back to the US, divorced me through a message. I can’t reach my kids,” she told ANI.

The woman also said that she had met Joint Secretary of External Affairs Ministry and requested External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to help her. The Triple Talaq Bill was passed in Lok Sabha on December 27. The Bill makes triple talaq a criminal offence, with a jail term of up to three years for the husband.