Bengaluru: Tree census kicks off after a long wait

Once known as “Garden city”, Bengaluru has been losing its charm and the much loved green cover drastically over the years – thanks to a large number of trees being axed in the name of ‘urban development’.

However, environmentalists in the city were successful in pitching for a ‘Tree Census’ to quantify the rich biodiversity. The project was finally approved by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Despite teething troubles with the project since 2013, the first-of-its-kind tree census took off in March this year with the aid of latest technology.

The BBMP had invited Project Vruksha, an NGO to collect and maintain the data. However, the initiative, which was to kick off in April, has been delayed due to the model code of conduct. As much as Rs 2 crore has been allocated towards implementing the census for the year 2019-2020.

Vijay Nishant from Project Vruksha said he was hopeful of the census resuming by June. “At present, our technical team is working on strengthening the backend support to ensure that steps from data collection to the final presentation on the application works smoothly. An error-free platform will attract more volunteers to help us complete the exercise faster,” he said.

The mobile application will enable users, apart from paid volunteers, to record multiple features of each tree in their neighbourhood. Details such as species, girth, height, and approximate age can be uploaded. Data can be inserted by uploading a photo and by filling an online form, which would then be reviewed by experts to avoid misinformation.

To generate public awareness, Project Vruksha will deploy over 45 paid field workers to collect data and train other citizen volunteers. The mobile application to map trees has initiated interest in other cities as well. According to Nishant, the team has planned to demonstrate the app in various other cities this May.

The exercise will help in holding authorities responsible for planting more trees and to prevent old ones from being cut. In case of unavoidable situations where a tree has to be chopped, the local civic body will have to replace it with the same species.

The process also aims to create awareness among citizens on the importance of afforestation and its impact on improving the Air Quality Index in urban areas.

Project Vruksha had in 2015 carried out a pilot Tree Census and had noted and identified as many as 85 varieties of tree/sapling species from four different locations in the city – Pattabhi Ram Nagar, Byrasandra, Jayanagar East and Kanakapura Road.