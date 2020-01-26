Bengaluru traffic cop who caught 680 drunken drivers gets President’s Police Medal

A traffic cop from Bengaluru who caught 680 drunk drivers during his five-year-long service in the traffic division was conferred with the President’s Police Medal. (Representational Image) A traffic cop from Bengaluru who caught 680 drunk drivers during his five-year-long service in the traffic division was conferred with the President’s Police Medal. (Representational Image)

Among the 19 police officers from Karnataka who were conferred with the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service on Republic Day is a traffic cop from Bengaluru who caught 680 drunk drivers during his five-year-long service in the traffic division.

Presently posted as an assistant sub-inspector at Basavangudi police station, K Venkatesh, 50, was among the 14 traffic cops from across the country.

“Several people indulge in the offense hardly realising their drunken driving would put many others lives at risk as well. In fact, traffic cops like us ensure those lives, including the ones who drive under the influence of alcohol, are saved once we catch them for the offense, not allowing them to drive further,” he said.

Venkatesh collected a whopping Rs 1.3 lakh as penalty from traffic violators during 2019 alone, claimed to be the highest collected by an officer from Basavangudi traffic station limits.

The officer has also been instrumental in controlling traffic and working with his team to ensure smooth vehicular movement in traffic-dense areas in the city, including Chickpet and Upparpet.

Venkatesh dedicated the award to his colleagues in the traffic police force and his family for their support.

Here’s a list of police officials from Karnataka who won the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service on Republic Day 2020:

B N Oblesh, SP

K M Mahadeva Prasad, Commandant

M G Pampapathi, ACP

H N Dharmendra, ACP

S T Chandrashekara, Dy. SP

Shankar M Ragi, ACP

C Siddaraju, Dy. SP

A G Kariappa, Dy. SP

Sangappa S Hullur, Dy. SP

AV Lakshminarayana, Dy. SP

B G Shankarappa, PI

B S Sathish, PI

Babusingh H Kittur, PSI

K Venkatesh, ASI

S Sukumar, ASI

Rajkumar, ARSI

P S Shivakumar, HC

G C Nanjudaiah, HC

R Ranganath, HC

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App