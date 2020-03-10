Three Infosys employees held in tax fraud case

The Income Tax department is said to have got wind of the scam after an assessee refused to be drawn into the fraud. The Income Tax department is said to have got wind of the scam after an assessee refused to be drawn into the fraud.

THREE EMPLOYEES of information technology major Infosys Ltd, who were attached to the Central Processing Centre (CPC) of the Income Tax department, have been arrested by police in Bengaluru for allegedly offering to speed up a tax refund of Rs 15.89 lakh to an assessee for a “commission” of four per cent.

The three employees — Renukanta Kalyan Kumar, Deveshwar Reddy and Dinesh K — were arrested on charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust following a police complaint filed by Sibichen Mathew, an Income Tax director, on March 2.

According to the complaint, Kumar, who was deployed from Infosys to work as an accountant and data manager at the CPC, allegedly contacted a tax assessee whose refunds were held up and offered to get the money released within a week on payment of four percent.

According to the complaint, Kumar allegedly used a mobile phone in his possession and the services of his associates, Reddy and Dinesh, to make the approach to taxpayers.

Apart from the assessee who was approached, Kumar is alleged to have released the PAN numbers of other assessees to his accomplices to facilitate similar offers. The Income Tax department is said to have got wind of the scam after an assessee refused to be drawn into the fraud.

“We are investigating how many such deals were carried out by the accused. There are many instances, everything is being verified,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (south east), Joshi Srinath Mahadev, said.

“Infosys is aware of the allegations against certain employees who have been found violating the company’s policies. The employees have been terminated, after a thorough internal investigation,” Infosys Ltd said in a statement. “Infosys takes any breach of its policies and code of conduct seriously and we are fully cooperating with the authorities,” it said.

