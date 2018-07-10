Bengaluru: Three get seven years in jail for Chinnaswamy stadium blasts

Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium . File Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium . File

A SPECIAL court on Monday sentenced three persons linked to the Indian Mujahideen to seven years in jail for being associated with a plot to carry out blasts at the Chinnaswamy cricket stadium in Bengaluru on April 17, 2010.

The trio — Gauhar Aziz Khomeni, Kamal Hassan and Mohammed Kafeel Akhtar — pleaded guilty under Section 229 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973, on Wednesday, after a sessions court rejected their plea bargain application.

They have already spent over six years in jail, following their arrests in November 2011.

Khomeni, Hassan and Akhtar — all from Darbhanga region of Bihar — were found guilty of helping Indian Mujahideen leader Yasin Bhatkal prepare five bombs at a hideout in Tumkur town, about 60 km from Bengaluru, to plant them at the cricket stadium in Bengaluru.

The bombs were planted around the stadium on the intervening night of April 16-17, 2010 by Bhatkal and his aide, Qateel Siddiqui, who was murdered in a Pune prison in 2012.

Two of the five bombs exploded on April 17, ahead of an IPL match between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians, injuring five people. The other three bombs were found by police after they failed to explode.

The trio have said they were not directly involved in planting the bombs, and were not involved in any other offence. A total of eight persons, including Bhatkal, have been charged in connection with the blasts.

Bhatkal, who was arrested in August 2013, has been named in a separate chargesheet in the case and is currently being tried via video conferencing from Tihar Jail where he is housed.

