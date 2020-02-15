Bengaluru: Three engineering students from Kashmir held for ‘raising pro-Pakistan’ slogans

The police have booked the case under IPC sections of 124 (Sedition), 153(a), and 153(b) for disturbing communal harmony. (Representational Image) The police have booked the case under IPC sections of 124 (Sedition), 153(a), and 153(b) for disturbing communal harmony. (Representational Image)

Three students from Kashmir studying at an institute in Karnataka’s Hubballi district were arrested for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans and posting a video of it on social media, the police said on Saturday.

The students, studying at the KLE Institute of Technology, were held on sedition charges, the police added.

“We had received information that the three students had made a video raising slogans supporting Pakistan. Hence immediately the Inspector of Gokul Road station went to the spot and began an investigation, later they were arrested,” Hubballi Police Commissioner R Dileep said.

According to the police, the students are identified as Aamir Mohiuddin Wani, a third-year student of civil engineering, Basit Asif Sofi and Talib Majeed, both studying in the second semester of civil engineering.

The police have booked the case under IPC sections of 124 (Sedition), 153(a), and 153(b) for disturbing communal harmony.

Meanwhile, few right-wing activists staged a protest at the college premises demanding strict action against the three on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking to the media, KLE Institute of Technology college principal Basavaraj Anami said, “Immediately when the video went viral on the social media and WhatsApp, we gave a complaint to the police and the students will be suspended. The three students were admitted under the central quota.”

