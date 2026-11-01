Karnataka’s second Vande Bharat Sleeper train to run between Bengaluru and Mumbai via Hubballi: Ashwini Vaishnaw

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Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday announced a second Vande Bharat Sleeper train from Bengaluru. Speaking at the launch of the country’s third Vande Bharat Sleeper service on the Bengaluru-Mumbai route, Vaishnaw said the new train would run via Hubballi and connect Bengaluru with Pune and Mumbai.
“The next Vande Bharat Sleeper train for Karnataka will start from Bengaluru, connect all parts of northern Karnataka via Hubballi, and then proceed towards Pune and Mumbai,” the Railway Minister said.
During its journey, Bengaluru’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper train (SMVT Bengaluru-CSMT Mumbai) will stop at eight railway stations. These are: Anantapur, Guntakal, Raichur, Yadgir, Kalaburagi, Solapur, Pune, and Kalyan. A total of two Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets will be deployed on the Bengaluru-Mumbai-Bengaluru route.
Vaishnaw also announced a new Vande Bharat Chair Car service from Bengaluru. “Mangaluru is a very important city for us….connectivity between Bengaluru and Mangaluru by Vande Bharat is now possible, as electrification has been completed and testing is also complete. Within the next few weeks, we will have a Vande Bharat train between Mangaluru and Bengaluru, which will connect the entire region,” he said.
On October 30, the Railway Board approved a Vande Bharat Chair Car service between Yesvantpur and Madgaon via Mangaluru Junction. During its journey between Yesvantpur and Madgaon, train number 26655/26656 Yesvantpur-Madgaon-Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express will stop at 12 railway stations.
These are: Shravanabelagola, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabaka Puttur, Mangaluru Junction, Udupi, Kundapura, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Murdeshwar, Gokarna Road, and Karwar.
Train number 26655 Yesvantpur-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express will depart from Yesvantpur at 07:35 hrs and arrive in Madgaon at 20:55 hrs. The train will operate six days a week, except on Wednesdays.
Train number 26656 Madgaon-Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express will leave from Madgaon at 08:20 hrs and arrive in Yesvantpur at 21:15 hrs. It will operate six days a week, except on Thursdays.