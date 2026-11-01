Karnataka’s second Vande Bharat Sleeper train to run between Bengaluru and Mumbai via Hubballi: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday announced a second Vande Bharat Sleeper train from Bengaluru. Speaking at the launch of the country’s third Vande Bharat Sleeper service on the Bengaluru-Mumbai route, Vaishnaw said the new train would run via Hubballi and connect Bengaluru with Pune and Mumbai.

“The next Vande Bharat Sleeper train for Karnataka will start from Bengaluru, connect all parts of northern Karnataka via Hubballi, and then proceed towards Pune and Mumbai,” the Railway Minister said.

During its journey, Bengaluru’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper train (SMVT Bengaluru-CSMT Mumbai) will stop at eight railway stations. These are: Anantapur, Guntakal, Raichur, Yadgir, Kalaburagi, Solapur, Pune, and Kalyan. A total of two Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets will be deployed on the Bengaluru-Mumbai-Bengaluru route.