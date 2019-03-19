Stop intimidating youth: Amit Shah to Rahul Gandhi over arrest of ‘techies’ raising pro-Modi slogans

Toggle Menu
Stop intimidating youth: Amit Shah to Rahul Gandhi over arrest of ‘techies’ raising pro-Modi sloganshttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/bengaluru-rahul-gandhi-event-protest-amit-shah-5634525/

BJP president Amit Shah asked Rahul Gandhi to ‘stop intimidating youth of India, which has rejected your brand of politics’. (File)

A war of words ensued on Tuesday between BJP and the Congress-JD(S) combine after the saffron party alleged that some “techies” were “arrested” in Bengaluru for raising pro-Modi slogans outside the venue of an event attended by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

Lashing out at Gandhi, whom he addressed as “Yuvraj”, BJP president Amit Shah asked him to “stop intimidating youth of India, which has rejected your brand of politics”.

The incident took place on Monday outside the Manyata Tech Park where Gandhi was addressing entrepreneurs. Raising pro-Modi slogans, a large number of protesters gathered outside the venue, showing placards demanding that Gandhi leave the venue. However, it could not be ascertained if they were techies as claimed by the BJP.

As the protests intensified, police removed the agitators. In a video that has gone viral on social media, policemen are seen chasing the protesters, who were chanting “Modi, Modi, Modi”. The BJP state unit alleged that several protesters, whom the party referred to as techies, were taken into custody.

“Hugs for ‘Tukde Tukde’ gang and arrest of peaceful youth raising pro-Modi slogans? Where are the champions of ‘Free Speech’? Yuvraj (prince) of Congress must know that time follows the course taken by youngsters. Stop intimidating youth of India, which has rejected your brand of politics,” Shah tweeted.

Hitting back at the BJP chief, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said Shah should instruct his “supporters” to behave properly in public. “I advise Amit Shah to instruct his supporters to behave properly in public. It is their responsibility. Do they have any decency when some other party’s programme is going on? They should have decency,” he told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the incident exposed the Congress’ double standards and showed its true face.

“On one side Rahul Gandhi stood with those who raised slogans against India on the JNU campus. On the other side, IT professionals and startups who raised slogans supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru were arrested by police. This is the reality of Congress Party,” PTI quoted Prasad as saying.

