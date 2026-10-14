Bengaluru pub face-off: Andhra Pradesh government weighs action against IAS officer

2019-batch IAS officer Vikas Marmat has been booked for an alleged altercation at a pub in Bengaluru. The issue has led the rival YSRCP to accuse the Naidu government of "shielding" him

Written by: Sreenivas Janyala
3 min readUpdated: Oct 14, 2026 03:58 PM IST
A 2019-batch IAS officer originally from Rajasthan, Marmat is known for his work as a trainee assistant collector in YSR Kadapa district and later as sub-collector in Srikakulam district.A 2019-batch IAS officer originally from Rajasthan, Marmat is known for his work as a trainee assistant collector in YSR Kadapa district and later as sub-collector in Srikakulam district. (Photo: Special arrangement and screenshot of a video of the altercation)
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The Andhra Pradesh government is contemplating action against an IAS officer booked over an alleged altercation at a Bengaluru pub, The Indian Express has learnt.

Vikas Marmat, 30, an IAS officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre and currently Project Director of the Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA), has been booked along with three friends for an alleged altercation during a late-night police verification.

The incident has prompted the rival YSR Congress to accuse the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led National Democratic Alliance government of trying to shield the officer.

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Also Read | IAS officer, 3 others booked for assaulting policemen at Bengaluru pub

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is learnt to have sought a detailed report from Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad. Naidu, it is learnt, believes the incident has drawn “unwarranted attention” to Andhra Pradesh’s bureaucracy.

A 2019-batch IAS officer originally from Rajasthan, Marmat is known for his work as a trainee assistant collector in YSR Kadapa district and later as sub-collector in Srikakulam district. An engineer with a degree from IIT Kanpur, he was posted to KADA in July 2024. Kuppam is Naidu’s home constituency.

Before his posting to KADA, Marmat served as municipal commissioner of Nellore Municipal Corporation, taking charge in April 2023. He had earlier served as joint director in the Directorate of Village and Ward Secretariats. At KADA, he led several development initiatives in housing, rural development and solid waste management, besides improving civic facilities, including road widening and drainage.

Last month, Marmat, along with KADA Project Consultant Hari Shankar from IIT Kanpur and Dr Suresh Babu of the Palamaneru-Kuppam-Madanapalli Urban Development Authority (PKM-UDA), received the SKOCH Award for KADA’s initiatives under the “Zero Poverty – P4 Approach (Public-Private People Partnership)”.

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On social media, Marmat describes himself as a pianist, author, poet and swimmer.

According to the allegations, Marmat and two of his friends argued with the police, abused the personnel and obstructed them. An FIR was lodged at Cubbon Park police station.

The YSRCP has sought to corner Naidu over the allegations. Party spokesperson Bhumana Karunakar Reddy accused Naidu of backing bureaucrats who break the law, encouraging them to behave badly even outside the state.

“Naidu is trying to pressurise the Bengaluru Police to go ahead with their case against Marmat,” he said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sreenivas Janyala
Sreenivas Janyala

Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance. Expertise and Experience Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues: High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy. Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules. Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes. Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak. Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More

 

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