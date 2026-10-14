Bengaluru pub face-off: Andhra Pradesh government weighs action against IAS officer

A 2019-batch IAS officer originally from Rajasthan, Marmat is known for his work as a trainee assistant collector in YSR Kadapa district and later as sub-collector in Srikakulam district. (Photo: Special arrangement and screenshot of a video of the altercation)

The Andhra Pradesh government is contemplating action against an IAS officer booked over an alleged altercation at a Bengaluru pub, The Indian Express has learnt.

Vikas Marmat, 30, an IAS officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre and currently Project Director of the Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA), has been booked along with three friends for an alleged altercation during a late-night police verification.

The incident has prompted the rival YSR Congress to accuse the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led National Democratic Alliance government of trying to shield the officer.

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Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is learnt to have sought a detailed report from Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad. Naidu, it is learnt, believes the incident has drawn “unwarranted attention” to Andhra Pradesh’s bureaucracy.