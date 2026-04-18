Khata transfer for cash?: Panchayat officer, YouTuber held in Nelamangala in Rs 1.2 lakh bribery case

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A panchayat development officer (PDO) and a YouTuber were arrested in Nelamangala in Bengaluru Rural district for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe to process a property-related application, the Lokayukta police said on Friday.
The accused have been identified as Geethamani, PDO of Kallalughatta Gram Panchayat, and Gangadhar, who runs a local YouTube channel named ‘Chamundi’. Gangadhar was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 1.2 lakh from the complainant, allegedly on behalf of the PDO.
According to officials, the complainant, Faizulla Sab, a resident of Hegganahalli, had applied for a khata transfer (property ownership records) at the panchayat office. It is alleged that Geethamani demanded Rs 1.5 lakh to process the file. Instead of collecting the money directly, she allegedly routed the demand through Gangadhar, who repeatedly contacted the complainant and pressured him to pay.
Faizulla approached the Lokayukta police. Acting on his complaint, officials laid a trap and asked him to hand over the amount as instructed. Gangadhar was intercepted while allegedly receiving Rs 1.2 lakh in Nelamangala town, and the cash was seized on the spot. Both accused were subsequently arrested.
A preliminary inquiry indicated that Geethamani and Gangadhar knew each other and were in regular contact. Investigators suspect Gangadhar acted as an intermediary at the behest of the PDO to facilitate collecting bribes from citizens seeking official work, particularly khata-related approvals.
Officials are also probing whether the duo was part of a wider arrangement that allegedly involved influencing applicants and extracting money in exchange for clearing files without delay.
Investigators alleged that Gangadhar had recently acquired a high-value residential property in Nelamangala, reportedly worth several crores, prompting scrutiny over possible disproportionate assets.
With Gangadhar in custody, Lokayukta officials have widened the investigation to examine PDO Geethamani’s role in the alleged bribery network and the extent of their involvement in similar cases.
A similar case had surfaced in Bengaluru earlier this month, where Lokayukta police arrested two municipal officials for allegedly demanding and accepting a Rs 3 lakh bribe to clear pending khata documentation, indicating a continuing pattern of corruption in property-related services.
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