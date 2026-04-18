Khata transfer for cash?: Panchayat officer, YouTuber held in Nelamangala in Rs 1.2 lakh bribery case

Officials are also probing whether the duo was part of a wider arrangement that allegedly involved influencing applicants and extracting money in exchange for clearing files without delay. (Image generated using Google Gemini)

A panchayat development officer (PDO) and a YouTuber were arrested in Nelamangala in Bengaluru Rural district for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe to process a property-related application, the Lokayukta police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Geethamani, PDO of Kallalughatta Gram Panchayat, and Gangadhar, who runs a local YouTube channel named ‘Chamundi’. Gangadhar was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 1.2 lakh from the complainant, allegedly on behalf of the PDO.

According to officials, the complainant, Faizulla Sab, a resident of Hegganahalli, had applied for a khata transfer (property ownership records) at the panchayat office. It is alleged that Geethamani demanded Rs 1.5 lakh to process the file. Instead of collecting the money directly, she allegedly routed the demand through Gangadhar, who repeatedly contacted the complainant and pressured him to pay.