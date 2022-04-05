Bengaluru or Hyderabad? Entrepreneur’s tweet triggers challenge of sorts

An entrepreneur’s tweet last week about the lack of facilities in India’s own Silicon Valley has led to an unintended one-upmanship of sorts: is Hyderabad better or Bengaluru?

While Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao boasted of better physical and equally better social infrastructure in Hyderabad, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar has promised to “restore Bengaluru’s glory” if it returns to power next year.

The BJP, for its part, believes Bengaluru and Hyderabad are no competitors at all.

On March 30, Ravish Naresh, the CEO and co-founder of Khata Book, had complained about the poor basic infrastructure in Bengaluru. He had tweeted: “Startups in HSR/Koramangala (India’s Silicon Valley) are already generating billions of $ of taxes. Yet we have bad roads, almost daily power cuts, poor quality water supply, unusable footpaths. Many rural areas now have better basic infra than India’s Silicon Valley. Also the nearest airport is ~3hrs away in peak traffic.”

Responding to Naresh’s tweet, K T Rama Rao invited the entrepreneur to Telangana, whose capital Hyderabad is a major technology industry center too.

“Pack your bags & move to Hyderabad!,” the Telangana minister tweeted. “We have better physical infrastructure & equally good social infrastructure. Our airport is 1 of the best & getting in & out of the city is a breeze. More importantly our govt’s focus is on 3-i Mantra; innovation, infrastructure & inclusive growth.”

As the entrepreneur’s tweet went viral, Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar, too, stepped in, replying to K T Rama Rao’s tweet: “My friend, I accept your challenge. By the end of 2023, with the Congress back in power in Karnataka, we will restore the glory of Bengaluru as India’s best city.”

Rao replied again, saying let Hyderabad and Bengaluru compete healthily. “Dear @DKShivakumar Anna, I don’t know much about politics of Karnataka & who will win but challenge accepted… Let Hyderabad & Bengaluru compete healthily on creating jobs for our youngsters & prosperity for our great nation,” he tweeted.

Defending Karnataka, BJP leader and the state’s IT and Biotechnology Minister, C N Ashwath Narayan, however, said his state is competing globally.