Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train to start soon: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday announced that a new Vande Bharat Sleeper train connecting Bengaluru and Mumbai will start soon. The Union Minister made the announcement while virtually flagging off an express train service between the two cities. This new express train is expected to enhance rail connectivity for passengers travelling between Bengaluru, the Hubballi-Dharwad region, Belagavi, Pune and Mumbai.

“Long-pending demands of South and North Karnataka are now being fulfilled. Vande Bharat Sleeper service between Bengaluru and Mumbai is expected to start soon,” Vaishnaw said.

However, the introduction of Vande Bharat Sleeper service is likely to further improve long-distance overnight travel on the route while enhancing passenger comfort and overall journey experience.