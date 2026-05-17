Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train to start soon: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train:Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday announced that a new Vande Bharat Sleeper train connecting Bengaluru and Mumbai will start soon. The Union Minister made the announcement while virtually flagging off an express train service between the two cities. This new express train is expected to enhance rail connectivity for passengers travelling between Bengaluru, the Hubballi-Dharwad region, Belagavi, Pune and Mumbai.
“Long-pending demands of South and North Karnataka are now being fulfilled. Vande Bharat Sleeper service between Bengaluru and Mumbai is expected to start soon,” Vaishnaw said.
However, the introduction of Vande Bharat Sleeper service is likely to further improve long-distance overnight travel on the route while enhancing passenger comfort and overall journey experience.
Developed by BEML using Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) technology, the new orange and grey coloured train will run between KSR Bengaluru and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai. This will be the second such train in the country.
The first Vande Bharat Sleeper, launched in January 2026, operates between Howrah and Kamakhya. It has reduced travel time between the two cities by up to six hours.
Vande Bharat trains in Karnataka
The Railway Minister further said that Karnataka currently operates 12 pairs of Vande Bharat trains covering 14 districts. “Testing on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru route is underway and will soon improve coastal connectivity up to Madgaon,” he added.
He added that since 2014, around 1,750 km of new railway lines have been constructed in Karnataka. He also said that the complex electrification work on the Hassan-Mangaluru section has been completed and testing is currently underway.
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The national transporter also plans to establish a Vande Bharat Sleeper maintenance depot at a cost of Rs 270 crore, along with a chair car maintenance facility at SMVT Bengaluru at an estimated cost of Rs 52.73 crore.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More