Railway Board approves Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train: Check route, stops, timings

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Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express: Railway Board (RB) on Thursday approved the introduction of the much-awaited Vande Bharat Sleeper train between Bengaluru and Mumbai. This is the second semi-high-speed train to receive approval from the Ministry of Railways in the past seven days, following the Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express. Developed by BEML using technology from Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the orange-and-grey train will further transform long-distance rail travel.
Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior railway official said the train will launch on November 1. The South Western Railway (SWR) zone will maintain and operate the train. It will run between SMVT Bengaluru and CSMT Mumbai.
The Bengaluru-Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will operate as train numbers 27652 and 27651, covering the distance in approximately 16 hours. Once operational, it will be the fastest train on this route. Currently, trains take around 22 to over 24 hours to cover the distance.
Train number 27652/27651 Bengaluru-Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will operate via Kalaburagi. During its journey, the train will stop at eight railway stations. These are: Anantapur, Guntakal, Raichur, Yadgir, Kalaburagi, Solapur, Pune, and Kalyan. A total of two Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets will be deployed on the Bengaluru-Mumbai-Bengaluru route.
Train number 27652 Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 19:45 hrs and arrive in CSMT Mumbai at 11:55 hrs the next day. The train will operate six days a week, except Mondays.
In the return direction, train number 27651 Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will depart from CSMT Mumbai at 20:10 hrs and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 12:00 hrs the following day. It will run six days a week, except on Tuesdays.