Railway Board approves Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train: Check route, stops, timings

The Railway Board has approved the Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express. Check the train's route, stops, timings and expected travel time.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readOct 29, 2026 09:20 PM IST
Indian Railways approves SMVT Bengaluru-CSMT Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, to launch on November 1 (Image: Ministry of Railways)Indian Railways approves SMVT Bengaluru-CSMT Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, to launch on November 1 (Image: Ministry of Railways)
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Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express: Railway Board (RB) on Thursday approved the introduction of the much-awaited Vande Bharat Sleeper train between Bengaluru and Mumbai. This is the second semi-high-speed train to receive approval from the Ministry of Railways in the past seven days, following the Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express. Developed by BEML using technology from Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the orange-and-grey train will further transform long-distance rail travel.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior railway official said the train will launch on November 1. The South Western Railway (SWR) zone will maintain and operate the train. It will run between SMVT Bengaluru and CSMT Mumbai.

Also Read | Railway Board approves Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train, set for launch soon

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express: Train number, Distance, Travel time

The Bengaluru-Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will operate as train numbers 27652 and 27651, covering the distance in approximately 16 hours. Once operational, it will be the fastest train on this route. Currently, trains take around 22 to over 24 hours to cover the distance.

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Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train: Route, Stoppages

Train number 27652/27651 Bengaluru-Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will operate via Kalaburagi. During its journey, the train will stop at eight railway stations. These are: Anantapur, Guntakal, Raichur, Yadgir, Kalaburagi, Solapur, Pune, and Kalyan. A total of two Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets will be deployed on the Bengaluru-Mumbai-Bengaluru route.

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express: Timings

Train number 27652 Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 19:45 hrs and arrive in CSMT Mumbai at 11:55 hrs the next day. The train will operate six days a week, except Mondays.

In the return direction, train number 27651 Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will depart from CSMT Mumbai at 20:10 hrs and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 12:00 hrs the following day. It will run six days a week, except on Tuesdays.

Bengaluru–Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper: timings, stops and days

Train 27652/27651, a Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, will run overnight between SMVT Bengaluru and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, six days a week in each direction.
6
days a week in each direction
8
stops on the way
16h 10m
Bengaluru to Mumbai
15h 50m
Mumbai to Bengaluru
27652Bengaluru to Mumbai
Leaves SMVT Bengaluru in the evening and reaches Mumbai before noon the next day.
Journey time: 16 h 10 min
  1. SMVT BengaluruDep 19:45
  2. Anantapur22:28 to 22:30
  3. Guntakal23:20 to 23:25
  4. Raichur01:03 to 01:05
  5. Yadgir01:43 to 01:45
  6. Kalaburagi03:08 to 03:10
  7. Solapur04:20 to 04:25
  8. Pune08:00 to 08:05
  9. Kalyan10:42 to 10:44
  10. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, MumbaiArr 11:55
Runs 6 days a week
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
No service from Bengaluru on Mondays.
27651Mumbai to Bengaluru
Leaves Mumbai in the evening and reaches SMVT Bengaluru at noon the next day.
Journey time: 15 h 50 min
  1. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, MumbaiDep 20:10
  2. Kalyan20:48 to 20:50
  3. Pune23:40 to 23:45
  4. Solapur03:00 to 03:05
  5. Kalaburagi04:13 to 04:15
  6. Yadgir05:08 to 05:10
  7. Raichur06:03 to 06:05
  8. Guntakal07:30 to 07:35
  9. Anantapur08:38 to 08:40
  10. SMVT BengaluruArr 12:00
Runs 6 days a week
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
No service from Mumbai on Tuesdays.
Times are in 24-hour format. At stops on the way, the first time is arrival and the second is departure.
SMVT: Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal.
Source: Railway Board
Express InfoGenIE
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Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train: Features

  • Total coaches: 16 (11 coaches 3 Tier; 4 coaches 2 Tier; 1 coach 1AC)
  • Passenger capacity: 823 (3T: 611 + 2T:188 + 1st AC:24)
  • Semi-high-speed train with design speed up to 180 kmph
  • Ergonomically designed berths with improved cushioning
  • Automatic doors with vestibules for smooth movement
  • Enhanced ride comfort with superior suspension and noise reduction
  • Kavach and Emergency talk-back system
  • Disinfectant technology to maintain high sanitation
  • Driver cab with advanced controls and safety systems
  • Aerodynamic exterior looks & Automatic exterior passenger doors

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. ... Read More

 

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