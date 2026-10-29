Railway Board approves Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train: Check route, stops, timings

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express: Railway Board (RB) on Thursday approved the introduction of the much-awaited Vande Bharat Sleeper train between Bengaluru and Mumbai. This is the second semi-high-speed train to receive approval from the Ministry of Railways in the past seven days, following the Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express. Developed by BEML using technology from Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the orange-and-grey train will further transform long-distance rail travel.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior railway official said the train will launch on November 1. The South Western Railway (SWR) zone will maintain and operate the train. It will run between SMVT Bengaluru and CSMT Mumbai.