Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train likely to launch in November – Check route, stops

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper launch: The Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train is likely to be launched next month. It will be the country’s second such train. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the first Vande Bharat Sleeper, running between Howrah and Kamakhya (Guwahati), in January 2026. It has reduced travel time between the two cities by up to six hours.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior railway official confirmed that the Bengaluru-CSMT Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train is likely to be launched next month. The official added that the train will begin its inaugural journey from Bengaluru.

In May, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that a new Vande Bharat Sleeper train connecting Bengaluru and Mumbai will start. This new express train is expected to further enhance rail connectivity for passengers travelling between Bengaluru and Mumbai.