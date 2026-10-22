Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train likely to launch in November – Check route, stops

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper launch: The Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express is expected to launch in November. The new service is expected to reduce travel time between the two cities to less than 20 hours.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Oct 22, 2026 09:51 AM IST
India's second Vande Bharat Sleeper train to run on Bengaluru-Mumbai route. (Express Photo/File)India's second Vande Bharat Sleeper train to run on Bengaluru-Mumbai route. (Express Photo/File)
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Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper launch: The Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train is likely to be launched next month. It will be the country’s second such train. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the first Vande Bharat Sleeper, running between Howrah and Kamakhya (Guwahati), in January 2026. It has reduced travel time between the two cities by up to six hours.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior railway official confirmed that the Bengaluru-CSMT Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train is likely to be launched next month. The official added that the train will begin its inaugural journey from Bengaluru.

In May, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that a new Vande Bharat Sleeper train connecting Bengaluru and Mumbai will start. This new express train is expected to further enhance rail connectivity for passengers travelling between Bengaluru and Mumbai.

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Bengaluru railway station falls under the administrative jurisdiction of the South Western Railway (SWR) zone. On the other hand, CSMT Mumbai falls under the administrative jurisdiction of the Central Railway (CR).

Second AC Coach of Vande Bharat Sleeper train (Express Photo/File) Second AC Coach of Vande Bharat Sleeper train (Express Photo/File)

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express: Route, Travel time

According to the Railway official, the new Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will run via Kalaburagi and reduce travel time between the two cities to less than 20 hours. Currently, trains take around 22 to over 24 hours to cover the distance.

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express: Stoppages

The new Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will stop at major railway stations en route, including Kalaburagi, Solapur, Pune, Kalyan and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train: Features

  • Total coaches: 16 (11 coaches 3 Tier; 4 coaches 2 Tier; 1 coach 1AC)
  • Passenger capacity: 823 (3T: 611 + 2T:188 + 1st AC:24)
  • Semi-high-speed train with design speed up to 180 kmph
  • Ergonomically designed berths with improved cushioning
  • Automatic doors with vestibules for smooth movement
  • Enhanced ride comfort with superior suspension and noise reduction
  • Kavach and Emergency talk-back system
  • Disinfectant technology to maintain high sanitation
  • Driver cab with advanced controls and safety systems
  • Aerodynamic exterior looks & Automatic exterior passenger doors

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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