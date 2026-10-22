Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train likely to launch in November – Check route, stops

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper launch: The Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train is likely to be launched next month. It will be the country’s second such train. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the first Vande Bharat Sleeper, running between Howrah and Kamakhya (Guwahati), in January 2026. It has reduced travel time between the two cities by up to six hours.
Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior railway official confirmed that the Bengaluru-CSMT Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train is likely to be launched next month. The official added that the train will begin its inaugural journey from Bengaluru.
In May, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that a new Vande Bharat Sleeper train connecting Bengaluru and Mumbai will start. This new express train is expected to further enhance rail connectivity for passengers travelling between Bengaluru and Mumbai.
Bengaluru railway station falls under the administrative jurisdiction of the South Western Railway (SWR) zone. On the other hand, CSMT Mumbai falls under the administrative jurisdiction of the Central Railway (CR).
Second AC Coach of Vande Bharat Sleeper train (Express Photo/File)
Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express: Route, Travel time
According to the Railway official, the new Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will run via Kalaburagi and reduce travel time between the two cities to less than 20 hours. Currently, trains take around 22 to over 24 hours to cover the distance.
Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express: Stoppages
The new Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will stop at major railway stations en route, including Kalaburagi, Solapur, Pune, Kalyan and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).
Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train: Features
- Total coaches: 16 (11 coaches 3 Tier; 4 coaches 2 Tier; 1 coach 1AC)
- Passenger capacity: 823 (3T: 611 + 2T:188 + 1st AC:24)
- Semi-high-speed train with design speed up to 180 kmph
- Ergonomically designed berths with improved cushioning
- Automatic doors with vestibules for smooth movement
- Enhanced ride comfort with superior suspension and noise reduction
- Kavach and Emergency talk-back system
- Disinfectant technology to maintain high sanitation
- Driver cab with advanced controls and safety systems
- Aerodynamic exterior looks & Automatic exterior passenger doors