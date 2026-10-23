Bengaluru to Mumbai in 16 hours: India’s second Vande Bharat Sleeper to launch on November 1

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper launch: The Ministry of Railways is set to launch the country’s second Vande Bharat Sleeper train on November 1. This new semi-high-speed train is expected to further transform long-distance rail travel. Developed by BEML using Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) technology, this orange-and-grey train will run between Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Sharing a post on X, Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna announced that India’s second Vande Bharat Sleeper train will be launched on November 1, connecting Mumbai and Bengaluru in just 16 hours. Currently, trains take around 22 to over 24 hours to cover the distance. The minister added that the service will reduce travel time between the two cities by up to eight hours.