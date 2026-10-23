Bengaluru to Mumbai in 16 hours: India’s second Vande Bharat Sleeper to launch on November 1

India’s second Vande Bharat Sleeper train is set to launch on November 1, connecting Bengaluru and Mumbai in just 16 hours and reducing travel time by up to eight hours.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readOct 23, 2026 01:33 PM IST
India's second Vande Bharat Sleeper train is set to connect Bengaluru and Mumbai in just 16 hours from November 1. (Image: Ministry of Railways/File)India's second Vande Bharat Sleeper train is set to connect Bengaluru and Mumbai in just 16 hours from November 1. (Image: Ministry of Railways/File)
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Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper launch: The Ministry of Railways is set to launch the country’s second Vande Bharat Sleeper train on November 1. This new semi-high-speed train is expected to further transform long-distance rail travel. Developed by BEML using Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) technology, this orange-and-grey train will run between Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Sharing a post on X, Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna announced that India’s second Vande Bharat Sleeper train will be launched on November 1, connecting Mumbai and Bengaluru in just 16 hours. Currently, trains take around 22 to over 24 hours to cover the distance. The minister added that the service will reduce travel time between the two cities by up to eight hours.

The Union Minister also stated that the train will accommodate a total of 823 passengers and comprise 16 fully air-conditioned coaches.

On Thursday, speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior railway official confirmed that the Bengaluru-CSMT Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train will begin its inaugural journey from Bengaluru.

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Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express: Stops

The new Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will stop at major railway stations en route, including Kalaburagi, Solapur, Pune, Kalyan and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper ticket booking

The tickets for the Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express can be booked through two modes: online and offline. For online booking, passengers can reserve tickets via the IRCTC website or through the Rail Connect and RailOne apps. For offline booking, travellers need to visit the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters at railway stations.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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