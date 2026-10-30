Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train to launch on Sunday; Ashwini Vaishnaw to flag off

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Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper launch date: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will flag off the much-awaited Vande Bharat Sleeper Express between Bengaluru and Mumbai on Sunday, November 1. The train will be launched from Karnataka’s SMVT Bengaluru railway station. The train will be operated and maintained by the South Western Railway (SWR) zone.
This new train will run between SMVT Bengaluru and CSMT Mumbai. It will further enhance long-distance rail connectivity between the two major metropolitan cities.
According to South Western Railway (SWR), Union Ministers HD Kumaraswamy, Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel; Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Education, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy; V Somanna, Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti; and Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Labour and Employment, among others, will be present at the occasion.
In a statement, Dr. Manjunath Kanamadi, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), South Western Railway said that the introduction of the Vande Bharat Sleeper service is expected to offer passengers a comfortable and convenient overnight travel option between Bengaluru and Mumbai while strengthening rail connectivity between Karnataka and Maharashtra.
The railway official said the train will operate with a 16-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper rake, comprising eight Motor Car Coaches (MC), four Trailer Car Coaches (TC), two Non-Driving Trailer Car Coaches (NDTC), and two Driving Trailer Car Coaches (DTC).
The Bengaluru-Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will operate as train numbers 27652 and 27651, covering the distance in approximately 16 hours. Once operational, it will be the fastest train on this route. Currently, trains take around 22 to over 24 hours to cover the distance.