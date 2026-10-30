Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train to launch on Sunday; Ashwini Vaishnaw to flag off

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper launch date: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will flag off the much-awaited Vande Bharat Sleeper Express between Bengaluru and Mumbai on Sunday, November 1. The train will be launched from Karnataka’s SMVT Bengaluru railway station. The train will be operated and maintained by the South Western Railway (SWR) zone.

This new train will run between SMVT Bengaluru and CSMT Mumbai. It will further enhance long-distance rail connectivity between the two major metropolitan cities.

According to South Western Railway (SWR), Union Ministers HD Kumaraswamy, Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel; Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Education, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy; V Somanna, Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti; and Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Labour and Employment, among others, will be present at the occasion.