Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat sleeper train gets Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s nod

The Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train is likely to be operated and maintained by South Western Railway (SWR) zone. (Image: Anish Mondal/File)

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has approved the introduction of a new Vande Bharat Sleeper train service between Bengaluru and Mumbai. The semi-high-speed train is expected to further improve long-distance overnight travel on the route while enhancing passenger comfort and overall journey experience. This new train is likely to be operated and maintained by South Western Railway (SWR) zone.

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Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train: Route

Developed by BEML using Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) technology, the new orange and grey coloured train will run between KSR Bengaluru and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai. This will be the second such train in the country. The first Vande Bharat Sleeper, launched in January 2026, operates between Howrah and Kamakhya. It has reduced travel time between the two cities by up to six hours.