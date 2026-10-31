Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper sees huge demand, tickets go on waiting list ahead of launch

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Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper ticket booking: The newly announced Vande Bharat Sleeper train on the Bengaluru-Mumbai route is witnessing strong passenger demand even before its launch. The semi-high-speed train will be flagged off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday, November 1, 2026. It will be operated and maintained by the South Western Railway (SWR) zone.
Ticket bookings for the Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express opened at 8 am on October 31. However, tickets for the initial few days were booked within hours, with passengers now seeing waiting lists across different travel classes.
According to the IRCTC ticket booking portal, train number 27652 (SMVT Bengaluru-CSMT Mumbai Vande Bharat Express) is fully booked in Second AC and First AC for the first day of operation. As of 1:49 pm on October 31, the waiting list stood at 2 in Second AC and 3 in First AC.
The booking status for the next few days also indicates strong demand:
The Bengaluru-Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper Express comprises 16 coaches, with three classes of travel: Third AC, Second AC and First AC. The fare for Third AC on the route is Rs 2,810, while Second AC is priced at Rs 3,630 and First AC at Rs 4,450.
During its journey, the train will stop at eight railway stations. These are: Anantapur, Guntakal, Raichur, Yadgir, Kalaburagi, Solapur, Pune, and Kalyan. A total of two Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets will be deployed on the Bengaluru-Mumbai-Bengaluru route.
Train number 27652 Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 19:45 hrs and arrive in CSMT Mumbai at 11:55 hrs the next day. The train will operate six days a week, except Mondays.