Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper sees huge demand, tickets go on waiting list ahead of launch

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper ticket booking: The newly announced Vande Bharat Sleeper train on the Bengaluru-Mumbai route is witnessing strong passenger demand even before its launch. The semi-high-speed train will be flagged off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday, November 1, 2026. It will be operated and maintained by the South Western Railway (SWR) zone.

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express ticket booking

Ticket bookings for the Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express opened at 8 am on October 31. However, tickets for the initial few days were booked within hours, with passengers now seeing waiting lists across different travel classes.

According to the IRCTC ticket booking portal, train number 27652 (SMVT Bengaluru-CSMT Mumbai Vande Bharat Express) is fully booked in Second AC and First AC for the first day of operation. As of 1:49 pm on October 31, the waiting list stood at 2 in Second AC and 3 in First AC.