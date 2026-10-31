Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper sees huge demand, tickets go on waiting list ahead of launch

The Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express has witnessed strong booking demand ahead of its November 1 launch, with tickets going on the waiting list within hours of reservations opening.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readOct 31, 2026 02:06 PM IST
Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper sees a booking rush ahead of launch. (Image: Ministry of Railways)Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper sees a booking rush ahead of launch. (Image: Ministry of Railways)
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Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper ticket booking: The newly announced Vande Bharat Sleeper train on the Bengaluru-Mumbai route is witnessing strong passenger demand even before its launch. The semi-high-speed train will be flagged off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday, November 1, 2026. It will be operated and maintained by the South Western Railway (SWR) zone.

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express ticket booking

Ticket bookings for the Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express opened at 8 am on October 31. However, tickets for the initial few days were booked within hours, with passengers now seeing waiting lists across different travel classes.

According to the IRCTC ticket booking portal, train number 27652 (SMVT Bengaluru-CSMT Mumbai Vande Bharat Express) is fully booked in Second AC and First AC for the first day of operation. As of 1:49 pm on October 31, the waiting list stood at 2 in Second AC and 3 in First AC.

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The booking status for the next few days also indicates strong demand:

  • November 4: Second AC and First AC tickets are waitlisted at 5 and 6, respectively.
  • November 5: The train is fully booked, with a waiting list of 52 in Third AC and 37 in Second AC. First AC is showing REGRET.
  • November 6: Third AC has a waiting list of 101, while Second AC has 60 passengers on the waiting list. First AC is showing REGRET.
  • November 7: Third AC and Second AC have waiting lists of 44 and 16, respectively, while First AC has a waiting list of 7.

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper ticket price

The Bengaluru-Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper Express comprises 16 coaches, with three classes of travel: Third AC, Second AC and First AC. The fare for Third AC on the route is Rs 2,810, while Second AC is priced at Rs 3,630 and First AC at Rs 4,450.

Bengaluru–Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Fare Chart

Fares from Bengaluru to each stop on the route, in Third AC, Second AC and First AC.
Third AC
₹2,810
Bengaluru to Mumbai
Second AC
₹3,630
Bengaluru to Mumbai
First AC
₹4,450
Bengaluru to Mumbai
Fares from Bengaluru, stop by stop
To3AC2AC1AC
Anantapur
₹1,010₹1,305₹1,600
Guntakal
₹1,010₹1,305₹1,600
Raichur
₹1,015₹1,310₹1,605
Yadgir
₹1,190₹1,535₹1,880
Kalaburagi
₹1,380₹1,785₹2,185
Solapur
₹1,665₹2,150₹2,635
Pune
₹2,330₹3,010₹3,685
Kalyan
₹2,675₹3,455₹4,235
Mumbai (CSMT)
₹2,810₹3,630₹4,450
The bar shows the Third AC fare compared with the full Bengaluru–Mumbai fare.
Source: IRCTC
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During its journey, the train will stop at eight railway stations. These are: Anantapur, Guntakal, Raichur, Yadgir, Kalaburagi, Solapur, Pune, and Kalyan. A total of two Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets will be deployed on the Bengaluru-Mumbai-Bengaluru route.

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express: Timings

Train number 27652 Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 19:45 hrs and arrive in CSMT Mumbai at 11:55 hrs the next day. The train will operate six days a week, except Mondays.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. ... Read More

 

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