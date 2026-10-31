Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper: Ticket booking opens, commercial run from November 3; check fare
Ticket bookings for the Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express have opened ahead of its commercial launch on November 3. Check the ticket fares for AC 3-Tier, AC 2-Tier and First AC between SMVT Bengaluru and CSMT Mumbai.
The tickets for the Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express can be booked through two modes: online and offline. For online booking, passengers can reserve tickets via the IRCTC website or through the Rail Connect and RailOne apps. For offline booking, travellers need to visit the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters at railway stations.
The Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will comprise 16 coaches, offering three accommodation classes: AC 3-Tier, AC 2-Tier and AC First Class. The fare for a journey between SMVT Bengaluru and CSMT Mumbai is Rs 2,810 in AC 3-Tier, Rs 3,630 in AC 2-Tier and Rs 4,450 in AC First Class.
Bengaluru–Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Fare Chart
Fares from Bengaluru to each stop on the route, in Third AC, Second AC and First AC.
Third AC
₹2,810
Bengaluru to Mumbai
Second AC
₹3,630
Bengaluru to Mumbai
First AC
₹4,450
Bengaluru to Mumbai
Fares from Bengaluru, stop by stop
To3AC2AC1AC
Anantapur
₹1,010₹1,305₹1,600
Guntakal
₹1,010₹1,305₹1,600
Raichur
₹1,015₹1,310₹1,605
Yadgir
₹1,190₹1,535₹1,880
Kalaburagi
₹1,380₹1,785₹2,185
Solapur
₹1,665₹2,150₹2,635
Pune
₹2,330₹3,010₹3,685
Kalyan
₹2,675₹3,455₹4,235
Mumbai (CSMT)
₹2,810₹3,630₹4,450
The bar shows the Third AC fare compared with the full Bengaluru–Mumbai fare.