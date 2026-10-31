Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper: Ticket booking opens, commercial run from November 3; check fare

Ticket bookings for the Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express have opened ahead of its commercial launch on November 3. Check the ticket fares for AC 3-Tier, AC 2-Tier and First AC between SMVT Bengaluru and CSMT Mumbai.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readOct 31, 2026 08:22 AM IST
Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express to begin commercial operations on November 3. (Image: Ministry of Railways)Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express to begin commercial operations on November 3. (Image: Ministry of Railways)
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Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper ticket booking: Ticket bookings for the Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train have started. The new semi-high-speed train is scheduled to be flagged off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday, October 31, 2026, from SMVT Bengaluru railway station. The South Western Railway (SWR) zone will maintain and operate the train.

Train number 27652, SMVT Bengaluru-CSMT Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, will begin commercial service from November 3, 2026.

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper ticket booking opens

The tickets for the Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express can be booked through two modes: online and offline. For online booking, passengers can reserve tickets via the IRCTC website or through the Rail Connect and RailOne apps. For offline booking, travellers need to visit the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters at railway stations.

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Also Read | Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train to launch on Sunday; Ashwini Vaishnaw to flag off

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper ticket price

The Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will comprise 16 coaches, offering three accommodation classes: AC 3-Tier, AC 2-Tier and AC First Class. The fare for a journey between SMVT Bengaluru and CSMT Mumbai is Rs 2,810 in AC 3-Tier, Rs 3,630 in AC 2-Tier and Rs 4,450 in AC First Class.

Bengaluru–Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Fare Chart

Fares from Bengaluru to each stop on the route, in Third AC, Second AC and First AC.
Third AC
₹2,810
Bengaluru to Mumbai
Second AC
₹3,630
Bengaluru to Mumbai
First AC
₹4,450
Bengaluru to Mumbai
Fares from Bengaluru, stop by stop
To3AC2AC1AC
Anantapur
₹1,010₹1,305₹1,600
Guntakal
₹1,010₹1,305₹1,600
Raichur
₹1,015₹1,310₹1,605
Yadgir
₹1,190₹1,535₹1,880
Kalaburagi
₹1,380₹1,785₹2,185
Solapur
₹1,665₹2,150₹2,635
Pune
₹2,330₹3,010₹3,685
Kalyan
₹2,675₹3,455₹4,235
Mumbai (CSMT)
₹2,810₹3,630₹4,450
The bar shows the Third AC fare compared with the full Bengaluru–Mumbai fare.
Source: IRCTC
Express InfoGenIE
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Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train ticket booking: Here’s how to book an IRCTC e-ticket

  • To book an e-ticket through the IRCTC website, a user must first create an account on the portal.
  • Log in by entering your username and Password.
  • Provide your desired From – To station, Date of Journey, and Class of travel.
  • To find the train list, click on the “Search” option.
  • The next page displays the list of trains available for the selected route
  • Select the ‘Vande Bharat SL’ train from the train list, and click on the type of class available in the selected train
  • To book an e-ticket in the selected train, click on the “Book Now” button.
  • Passenger Reservation Page will appear; check whether the train name, station names, class, and journey date displayed on the page are the same as desired by you.
  • Enter the Name of the Passengers, Age, Gender, Berth Preference etc. details for each passenger.
  • After providing correct details, click on the “Continue” button. To change any details related to Train, Class, Quota etc.
  • The ticket details, Total fare (including GST & Convenience Fee) and availability of berths at the particular time appear on the screen.
  • After checking all details, click on Continue button for Payment process
  • Select the desired payment option from the displayed Payment Gateway menus.
  • After successful payment and booking of accommodations, Ticket Confirmation Page will appear.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. ... Read More

 

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