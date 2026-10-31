Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper: Ticket booking opens, commercial run from November 3; check fare

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper ticket booking: Ticket bookings for the Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train have started. The new semi-high-speed train is scheduled to be flagged off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday, October 31, 2026, from SMVT Bengaluru railway station. The South Western Railway (SWR) zone will maintain and operate the train.

Train number 27652, SMVT Bengaluru-CSMT Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, will begin commercial service from November 3, 2026.

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper ticket booking opens

The tickets for the Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express can be booked through two modes: online and offline. For online booking, passengers can reserve tickets via the IRCTC website or through the Rail Connect and RailOne apps. For offline booking, travellers need to visit the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters at railway stations.