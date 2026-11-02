Idli, Masala Poha, Lemon Rice, Sambhar and more: Check full IRCTC food menu on Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper

IRCTC food menu on Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper: Passengers travelling on the Bengaluru-Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper train will be served regional cuisine onboard. Flagged off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on November 1, the new semi-high-speed train will connect SMVT Bengaluru with CSMT Mumbai.

It is the country’s third Vande Bharat Sleeper train, after the Howrah-Kamakhya and Varanasi-New Delhi services. The orange-and-grey train will reduce travel time between the two cities while improving regional trade, tourism, employment and social connectivity. It will also strengthen economic and cultural ties between the regions.

Bengaluru-Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper train IRCTC food menu

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Railways announced that traditional dishes associated with the region will be served on the Vande Bharat Sleeper train. “Passengers will also enjoy high-quality onboard catering services, making long overnight journeys more relaxed and stress-free. Passengers on the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train will enjoy region-specific culinary offerings during their journey,” it said.