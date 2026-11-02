Idli, Masala Poha, Lemon Rice, Sambhar and more: Check full IRCTC food menu on Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper

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IRCTC food menu on Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper: Passengers travelling on the Bengaluru-Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper train will be served regional cuisine onboard. Flagged off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on November 1, the new semi-high-speed train will connect SMVT Bengaluru with CSMT Mumbai.
It is the country’s third Vande Bharat Sleeper train, after the Howrah-Kamakhya and Varanasi-New Delhi services. The orange-and-grey train will reduce travel time between the two cities while improving regional trade, tourism, employment and social connectivity. It will also strengthen economic and cultural ties between the regions.
Earlier this year, the Ministry of Railways announced that traditional dishes associated with the region will be served on the Vande Bharat Sleeper train. “Passengers will also enjoy high-quality onboard catering services, making long overnight journeys more relaxed and stress-free. Passengers on the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train will enjoy region-specific culinary offerings during their journey,” it said.
According to IRCTC, passengers travelling on the SMVT Bengaluru-CSMT Mumbai-SMVT Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper train will be served a variety of regional dishes for breakfast and dinner.
For breakfast, passengers can choose from Idli with Sambhar, Masala Poha, Keshari Bhath, Veg Cutlets, or a two-egg omelette. Morning tea will also be served.
For dinner, the menu will include Lemon Rice or Steamed Rice, Chapati or Paratha, and Karnataka-style Sambhar or Yellow Dal Tadka. Passengers will also be served Paneer, a regional vegetarian dish, or a chicken dish. Packed curd or buttermilk, along with sweets and other accompaniments, will also be part of the meal.
According to the national transporter, train number 27651 CSMT Mumbai-SMVT Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will operate six days a week, except Tuesdays, starting today. Meanwhile, train number 27652 SMVT Bengaluru-CSMT Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will run six days a week, except Mondays, commencing November 3, 2026.
During its journey, the train will stop at eight railway stations. These are: Anantapur, Guntakal, Raichur, Yadgir, Kalaburagi, Solapur, Pune, and Kalyan. The fare for Third AC on the Bengaluru-Mumbai route is Rs 2,810, while Second AC is priced at Rs 3,630 and First AC at Rs 4,450.