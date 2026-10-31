Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper inaugural run: Check stoppages, timings

The Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train is set to begin its inaugural run on November 1, 2026. Check the train's route, stoppages, timings and other details.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readOct 31, 2026 06:43 PM IST
Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper inaugural run to commence on November 1. (Image: Ministry of Railways)Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper inaugural run to commence on November 1. (Image: Ministry of Railways)
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Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper inaugural run: The Vande Bharat Sleeper train connecting Bengaluru and Mumbai is scheduled to make its inaugural run on Sunday, November 1. The Railway Board approved the service on October 29, 2026. The South Western Railway (SWR) zone will operate and maintain the train. The introduction of this semi-high-speed sleeper service is expected to improve overnight rail connectivity between the two major cities.

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper: Distance, Travel time

On Sunday (November 1), the Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper will run as an inaugural special. It will operate as train number 06503. The train will cover the entire distance in around 16 hrs.

Also Read | Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper: Ticket booking opens, commercial run from November 3; check fare

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Inaugural special: Route, Stoppages

Train number 06503 Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will run via Kalaburagi. During its journey between SMVT Bengaluru and CSMT Mumbai, the Vande Bharat Sleeper will halt at 12 railway stations. These are: Hindupur, Dharmavaram, Anantapur, Guntakal, Raichur, Krishna, Yadgir, Kalaburagi, Solapur, Pune, Lonavala and Kalyan stations.

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Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Inaugural special: Coach composition

Developed by BEML using technology from Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper inaugural special will have 16 coaches in three categories: Third AC, Second AC and First AC.

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Inaugural special: Timings

During its inaugural run on Sunday, train number 06503 Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Inaugural special will start its journey from SMVT Bengaluru at 12:15 hrs, arriving at CSMT, Mumbai, at 06:15 hrs on November 2, 2026.

Following the inaugural run, regular services of train numbers 27652/27651, SMVT Bengaluru-CSMT Mumbai- SMVT Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, will operate six days a week.

Also Read | Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper sees huge demand, tickets go on waiting list ahead of launch

Features of Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express

  • Total coaches: 16 (11 coaches 3 Tier; 4 coaches 2 Tier; 1 coach 1AC)
  • Passenger capacity: 823 (3T: 611 + 2T:188 + 1st AC:24)
  • Semi-high-speed train with design speed up to 180 kmph
  • Ergonomically designed berths with improved cushioning
  • Automatic doors with vestibules for smooth movement
  • Enhanced ride comfort with superior suspension and noise reduction
  • Kavach and Emergency talk-back system
  • Disinfectant technology to maintain high sanitation
  • Driver cab with advanced controls and safety systems
  • Aerodynamic exterior looks & Automatic exterior passenger doors

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. ... Read More

 

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