Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper inaugural run: Check stoppages, timings

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. ... Read More
Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper inaugural run: The Vande Bharat Sleeper train connecting Bengaluru and Mumbai is scheduled to make its inaugural run on Sunday, November 1. The Railway Board approved the service on October 29, 2026. The South Western Railway (SWR) zone will operate and maintain the train. The introduction of this semi-high-speed sleeper service is expected to improve overnight rail connectivity between the two major cities.
On Sunday (November 1), the Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper will run as an inaugural special. It will operate as train number 06503. The train will cover the entire distance in around 16 hrs.
Train number 06503 Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will run via Kalaburagi. During its journey between SMVT Bengaluru and CSMT Mumbai, the Vande Bharat Sleeper will halt at 12 railway stations. These are: Hindupur, Dharmavaram, Anantapur, Guntakal, Raichur, Krishna, Yadgir, Kalaburagi, Solapur, Pune, Lonavala and Kalyan stations.
Developed by BEML using technology from Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper inaugural special will have 16 coaches in three categories: Third AC, Second AC and First AC.
During its inaugural run on Sunday, train number 06503 Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Inaugural special will start its journey from SMVT Bengaluru at 12:15 hrs, arriving at CSMT, Mumbai, at 06:15 hrs on November 2, 2026.
Following the inaugural run, regular services of train numbers 27652/27651, SMVT Bengaluru-CSMT Mumbai- SMVT Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, will operate six days a week.