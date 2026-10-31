Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper inaugural run: Check stoppages, timings

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper inaugural run: The Vande Bharat Sleeper train connecting Bengaluru and Mumbai is scheduled to make its inaugural run on Sunday, November 1. The Railway Board approved the service on October 29, 2026. The South Western Railway (SWR) zone will operate and maintain the train. The introduction of this semi-high-speed sleeper service is expected to improve overnight rail connectivity between the two major cities.

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper: Distance, Travel time

On Sunday (November 1), the Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper will run as an inaugural special. It will operate as train number 06503. The train will cover the entire distance in around 16 hrs.

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Inaugural special: Route, Stoppages

Train number 06503 Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will run via Kalaburagi. During its journey between SMVT Bengaluru and CSMT Mumbai, the Vande Bharat Sleeper will halt at 12 railway stations. These are: Hindupur, Dharmavaram, Anantapur, Guntakal, Raichur, Krishna, Yadgir, Kalaburagi, Solapur, Pune, Lonavala and Kalyan stations.