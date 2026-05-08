Bengaluru-Mumbai Superfast train set for June launch, Vande Bharat Sleeper next: Prahlad Joshi

The new train has been sanctioned nearly three decades after the launch of the Udyan Express. (Image: Ministry of Railways)

Bengaluru-Mumbai Superfast train launch: The much-awaited Superfast train connecting Bengaluru and Mumbai is likely to be launched in June. Last year, the Ministry of Railways approved a second direct Superfast service between the two cities. The new train has been sanctioned nearly three decades after the launch of the Udyan Express.

Sharing a post on X, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi announced that Bengaluru-Mumbai Superfast train will be launched next month. The Minister also stated that the train will pass through Tumakuru, Davanagere, Haveri, Hubballi-Dharwad, and Belagavi.

“Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has today informed that the Bengaluru-Mumbai Super Fast Train will be launched by the end of June to travel from Bengaluru to the commercial city of Mumbai via the central Karnataka route passing through Tumakuru, Davanagere, Haveri, Hubballi-Dharwad, and Belagavi,” he said. This new train service is expected to benefit lakhs of people on the route and further boost trade and commerce.