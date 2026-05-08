Bengaluru-Mumbai Superfast train set for June launch, Vande Bharat Sleeper next: Prahlad Joshi

Bengaluru-Mumbai Superfast train launch: The much-awaited Superfast train connecting Bengaluru and Mumbai is likely to be launched in June. Last year, the Ministry of Railways approved a second direct Superfast service between the two cities. The new train has been sanctioned nearly three decades after the launch of the Udyan Express.
Sharing a post on X, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi announced that Bengaluru-Mumbai Superfast train will be launched next month. The Minister also stated that the train will pass through Tumakuru, Davanagere, Haveri, Hubballi-Dharwad, and Belagavi.
“Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has today informed that the Bengaluru-Mumbai Super Fast Train will be launched by the end of June to travel from Bengaluru to the commercial city of Mumbai via the central Karnataka route passing through Tumakuru, Davanagere, Haveri, Hubballi-Dharwad, and Belagavi,” he said. This new train service is expected to benefit lakhs of people on the route and further boost trade and commerce.
Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express to launch soon
Joshi further said that the Railway Minister has also endorsed his request to convert the proposed Bengaluru-Mumbai Superfast train into a Vande Bharat Sleeper service in the coming days. The semi-high-speed train is likely to further improve long-distance overnight travel on the route while enhancing passenger comfort and overall journey experience.
Developed by BEML using Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) technology, the new orange and grey coloured train will run between KSR Bengaluru and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai. This will be the second such train in the country.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More