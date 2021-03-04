Bengaluru most liveable city in India, Srinagar least, reveals govt’s ‘Ease of Living Index’

Bengaluru: A view of the Outer Ring Road wearing deserted look, as shot with a drone camera, in Bengaluru, Saturday, April 18, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru was adjudged the most liveable among 111 cities in India in the government’s “Ease of Living Index” on Thursday, followed by Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat, Navi Mumbai, Coimbatore, Vadodra, Indore and Greater Mumbai.

Of the 49 cities ranked on the livability index in the “million-plus population” category, Delhi figures at the 13th spot and Srinagar at the bottom.

According to the index released by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Shimla topped the category of cities with “population less than million”.

In this category, Bhubaneshwar was ranked second and Silvassa third followed by Kakinada, Salem, Vellore, Gandhinagar, Gurgaon, Davangere and Tiruchirapalli. Muzaffarpur was at the bottom of the list of 62 cities.

Ghaziabad and Meerut figured at the 30th and the 36th spot in the “million-plus population” category respectively, while Allahabad is at the 32nd position and is followed by Patna (33rd). Faridabad is ranked 40th in this category.

Performance of the cities have been measured on four broad parameters – governance and social, physical and economic infrastructure.

The government said the “Ease of Living Index” is an assessment tool that evaluates the quality of life and the impact of various initiatives for urban development.

A total of 32.2 lakh people residing across 111 cities participated in a “Citizen Perception Survey” holding a weightage of 30 per cent.

“These cities have emerged as models of development who will inspire others to perform better. Further, their peers will also benefit from emulating their best practices,” Puri said.

In the 2018 “Ease of Living Index”, Pune was ranked the most liveable city in the country. Navi Mumbai and Greater Mumbai, which held the second and the third position in 2018, have slipped to the sixth and the 10th rank respectively in the 2020 edition.

Tirupati, which was at the fourth, and Chandigarh, which was fifth in 2018, have slipped to the 46 and 29 respectively in the 2020 edition.

Indore topped the “Municipal Performance Index” involving 51 municipal corporations in the million-plus population category, while Guwahati figured at the bottom.

In this category, Surat came second, followed by Bhopal, Pimpri Chinchawad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Raipur, Greater Mumbai, Visakhapatnam and Vadodara.

New Delhi Municipal Council topped the “Municipal Performance Index 2020” in the “less than million” population category. It is followed by Tirupati, Gandhinagar, Karnal, Salem, Tiruppur, Bilaspur, Udaipur, Jhansi and Tirunelveli. Shillong is at the bottom of this list featuring 60 municipal corporations.