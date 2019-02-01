Toggle Menu
Two pilots dead as Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft crashes at HAL airport in Bengaluru

The first pilot was killed after he landed on the wreckage of the aircraft. The second pilot was ejected safely but later succumbed to his injuries.

File photo of IAF’s Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft. (Sitanshu Kar/Twitter)
Two pilots were killed on Friday after a Mirage 2000 trainer fighter aircraft crashed at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) airport in Bengaluru, news agency ANI reported. An enquiry into the incident has been ordered.

According to IAF sources, the two pilots, Squadron leader Negi and Squadron leader Abrol, sustained fatal injuries after the aircraft crashed this morning.

One of the pilots died after he landed on the wreckage of the aircraft, ANI reported. The second pilot was ejected safely but later succumbed to his injuries.

