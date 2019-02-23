Bengaluru: Massive fire at Aero India 2019 venue, over 80 cars gutted

A massive fire broke out Saturday in the parking lot of the Yelahankha airbase in Bengaluru where the Aero India 2019 show is underway. A billow of black smoke was seen above the air base and officials rushed to control the fire.

Advertising

Over 80 cars were gutted in the fire. The cause of the blaze is unknown and there have been no reports of injury so far. Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, taking note of the incident, said he has instructed police and fire officials to take action.

The parking area catches fire during the Bangalore aero show. pic.twitter.com/uQ0gNGL8qC — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) February 23, 2019

Union Minister of Statistics and former chief minister of Karnataka Sadananda Gowda asked people around the venue to stay safe.

The 12th edition of Aero India, Asia’s biggest air show, opened on Wednesday with an inaugural speech by Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The five-day biennial airshow got underway on a sombre note with the IAF flying a special “missing man’’ formation in memory of Wg Cdr Sahil Gandhi, 37, who died when a Hawk 132 aircraft crashed during a rehearsal for the event on Tuesday.

See photos | Aero India 2019: Sarang, Tejas dazzle at air show in Bengaluru

In her inaugural address, Sitharaman had said the aerospace sector in the country is gradually moving towards being an exporter and not merely an importer.

Advertising

One of the highlights of the flying display on an opening day was the Rafale fighter jet by French firm Dassault Aviation.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.