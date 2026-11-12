Train to Goa: Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat bookings open, check station-wise fares

Ticket bookings have opened for the Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express. Check station-wise ticket fares, travel time and train schedule.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readNov 12, 2026 02:09 PM IST
The Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express will comprise 16 coaches. (Image: PIB/File)The Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express will comprise 16 coaches. (Image: PIB/File)

Vande Bharat to Goa: Ticket bookings have opened for the new Vande Bharat Express connecting Bengaluru and Madgaon. It will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (November 13), while its regular services will commence on Sunday (November 15, 2026). This semi-high-speed train will be operated and maintained by the South Western Railway (SWR) zone.

The Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express will cover the journey in 13 hours and 20 minutes. It will run as train numbers 26655 and 26656. Train number 26655 will run from Yesvantpur to Madgaon six days a week, except on Wednesdays, while train number 26656 will operate from Madgaon to Yesvantpur six days a week, except on Thursdays.

Also Read | PM Modi to flag off Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express on November 13

Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat Express via Mangaluru: Ticket booking starts

The tickets for the Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat Express via Mangaluru Junction can be booked through two modes: online and offline. For online booking, passengers can reserve tickets via the IRCTC website or through the Rail Connect and RailOne apps. For offline booking, travellers need to visit the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters at railway stations.

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Yesvantpur-Madgaon Vande Bharat ticket price

The Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express will comprise 16 coaches, offering two accommodation classes: AC Chair Car and Executive AC. The fare for a journey between SMVT Bengaluru and Madgaon is Rs 2,200 in AC Chair Car and Rs 3,865 in Executive Chair Car. During its journey between Yesvantpur Junction and Madgaon, the Vande Bharat Express will stop at 12 stations. These are: Shravanabelagola, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya, Road, Kabakaputtur, Mangalore Junction, Udupi, Kundapura, Byndoor, Murdeshwar, and Karwar.

Yesvantpur–Madgaon Vande Bharat Express — Fare Chart

Stop-wise fares from Yesvantpur Junction | AC Chair Car & Executive Chair Car
₹2,200
SMVT Bengaluru–MadgaonAC Chair Car
₹3,865
SMVT Bengaluru–MadgaonExecutive Chair Car
💰 Fares from Yesvantpur, Stop by Stop  11 Stops
StationAC Chair Car (₹)Executive AC (₹)
Yesvantpur Jn START
Shravanabelagola6151,115
Hassan6851,255
Sakleshpur7651,410
Subrahmanya Road1,1702,020
Kabakaputtur1,2352,140
Mangalore Junction HUB1,3152,305
Udupi1,5102,660
Kundapura1,5902,850
Byndoor1,6652,995
Murdeshwar1,7203,100
Karwar2,1203,720
Fares for the full SMVT Bengaluru–Madgaon journey: ₹2,200 (AC Chair Car) and ₹3,865 (Executive Chair Car).
Source: IRCTC
Express InfoGenIE

Yesvantpur-Madgaon Vande Bharat train ticket booking: Here’s how to book an IRCTC e-ticket

  • To book an e-ticket through the IRCTC website, a user must first create an account on the portal.
  • Log in by entering your username and Password.
  • Provide your desired From – To station, Date of Journey, and Class of travel.
  • To find the train list, click on the “Search” option.
  • The next page displays the list of trains available for the selected route
  • Select the ‘Vande Bharat’ train from the train list, and click on the type of class available in the selected train
  • To book an e-ticket in the selected train, click on the “Book Now” button.
  • Passenger Reservation Page will appear; check whether the train name, station names, class, and journey date displayed on the page are the same as desired by you.
  • Enter the Name of the Passengers, Age, Gender, Berth Preference etc. details for each passenger.
  • After providing correct details, click on the “Continue” button. To change any details related to Train, Class, Quota etc.
  • The ticket details, Total fare (including GST & Convenience Fee) and availability of berths at the particular time appear on the screen.
  • After checking all details, click the Continue button for Payment process
  • Select the desired payment option from the displayed Payment Gateway menus.
  • After successful payment and booking of accommodations, the Ticket Confirmation Page will appear.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. ... Read More

 

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