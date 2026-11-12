Train to Goa: Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat bookings open, check station-wise fares

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Vande Bharat to Goa: Ticket bookings have opened for the new Vande Bharat Express connecting Bengaluru and Madgaon. It will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (November 13), while its regular services will commence on Sunday (November 15, 2026). This semi-high-speed train will be operated and maintained by the South Western Railway (SWR) zone.
The Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express will cover the journey in 13 hours and 20 minutes. It will run as train numbers 26655 and 26656. Train number 26655 will run from Yesvantpur to Madgaon six days a week, except on Wednesdays, while train number 26656 will operate from Madgaon to Yesvantpur six days a week, except on Thursdays.
The tickets for the Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat Express via Mangaluru Junction can be booked through two modes: online and offline. For online booking, passengers can reserve tickets via the IRCTC website or through the Rail Connect and RailOne apps. For offline booking, travellers need to visit the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters at railway stations.
The Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express will comprise 16 coaches, offering two accommodation classes: AC Chair Car and Executive AC. The fare for a journey between SMVT Bengaluru and Madgaon is Rs 2,200 in AC Chair Car and Rs 3,865 in Executive Chair Car. During its journey between Yesvantpur Junction and Madgaon, the Vande Bharat Express will stop at 12 stations. These are: Shravanabelagola, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya, Road, Kabakaputtur, Mangalore Junction, Udupi, Kundapura, Byndoor, Murdeshwar, and Karwar.
|Station
|AC Chair Car (₹)
|Executive AC (₹)
|Yesvantpur Jn START
|—
|—
|Shravanabelagola
|615
|1,115
|Hassan
|685
|1,255
|Sakleshpur
|765
|1,410
|Subrahmanya Road
|1,170
|2,020
|Kabakaputtur
|1,235
|2,140
|Mangalore Junction HUB
|1,315
|2,305
|Udupi
|1,510
|2,660
|Kundapura
|1,590
|2,850
|Byndoor
|1,665
|2,995
|Murdeshwar
|1,720
|3,100
|Karwar
|2,120
|3,720