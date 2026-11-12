Train to Goa: Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat bookings open, check station-wise fares

Vande Bharat to Goa: Ticket bookings have opened for the new Vande Bharat Express connecting Bengaluru and Madgaon. It will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (November 13), while its regular services will commence on Sunday (November 15, 2026). This semi-high-speed train will be operated and maintained by the South Western Railway (SWR) zone.

The Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express will cover the journey in 13 hours and 20 minutes. It will run as train numbers 26655 and 26656. Train number 26655 will run from Yesvantpur to Madgaon six days a week, except on Wednesdays, while train number 26656 will operate from Madgaon to Yesvantpur six days a week, except on Thursdays.