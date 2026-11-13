Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat launch: How Indian Railways electrified the challenging Western Ghats route

Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express launched: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off the Vande Bharat Express connecting Bengaluru and Madgaon today. The new semi-high-speed train is expected to further strengthen rail connectivity between Bengaluru, Karnataka’s coastal districts and Goa. It will benefit tourists, business travellers, pilgrims and students, while providing improved access to popular destinations such as Udupi, Kollur (Mookambika), Murdeshwar, Gokarna, Karwar and Madgaon.

During its journey between Yesvantpur and Madgaon, the Vande Bharat Express will stop at 12 railway stations. These are: Shravanabelagola, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabaka Puttur, Mangaluru Junction, Udupi, Kundapura, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Murdeshwar, Gokarna Road, and Karwar.

Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat: The role of Western Ghats electrification in faster rail connectivity

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has stated several times that electrification of the Western Ghats section has opened up the possibility of introducing the Yesvantpur-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express.

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“Vande Bharat services between Bengaluru and Mangaluru are expected to commence within the next few weeks, following the completion of electrification and successful testing on the route,” Vaishnaw had said earlier this month.

The electrification of the Bengaluru-Mangaluru railway route was completed in December 2025, with an electric locomotive trial conducted on December 28, 2025. The electrification work began in December 2023. It was essential for operating the Vande Bharat Express and other faster electric trains on this route. It is expected to provide quicker, cleaner, and more reliable rail connectivity to Karnataka’s coastal region.

However, electrifying the Sakleshpur-Subramanya Road Ghat section was one of the most challenging tasks for Indian Railways, as the stretch passes through some of the most difficult and technically demanding terrain on the rail network.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the electrified Ghat section spans 55 km between Sakleshpur and Subramanya Road. The stretch passes through extremely challenging terrain, with no approach roads to the railway track. It features a steep ruling gradient of 1 in 50, along with 57 tunnels, 226 bridges and 108 sharp curves. The region is also highly prone to landslides, particularly during the monsoon, making electrification a major engineering challenge.

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The project involved constructing five switching stations and installing a complete overhead electrification system. To ensure operational safety and reliability, the maximum spacing between traction poles was maintained at 67.5 metres.

In a statement, the national transporter said that electrification of the tunnels required special attention. Across the 57 tunnels, 427 main brackets and an equal number of spare brackets were installed. Detailed geological studies were conducted with support from the National Institute of Rock Mechanics and Bangalore University. To ensure long-term safety and stability, pull-out tests were carried out at every bracket location to assess the anchoring strength.

The steep gradients also demanded specialised equipment and robust engineering solutions. Project work was frequently disrupted by heavy rainfall, landslides, soil erosion and rockfalls, it said.

In several locations, materials had to be transported by rail to reach remote and inaccessible sites. “Strict safety measures were followed during the entire project. The work was carried out with meticulous planning because of steep gradients, while ensuring safe and uninterrupted train operations throughout the project period,” it said.

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Besides improving connectivity between Bengaluru, coastal Karnataka and Goa, the railway electrification will also help to reduce dependence on diesel traction and emissions, improve operational efficiency and support more sustainable railway operations.