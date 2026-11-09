Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express likely to launch on November 13: Check route, stops, travel time

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Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express launch: The Ministry of Railways is likely to launch a Vande Bharat Express train between Bengaluru and Madgaon on November 13. The new semi-high-speed train is expected to further improve rail connectivity between Karnataka and Goa, and the coastal region. The Railway Board approved the service on October 30, 2026.
“Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express is likely to be launched on Friday, November 13,” a senior railway official told Indianexpress.com.
Developed by BEML using technology from Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the premium train will operate between Yesvantpur and Madgaon via Mangaluru Junction. The Yesvantpur-Madgaon-Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express will run as train numbers 26655 and 26656, covering the journey in around 13 hours and 20 minutes.
During its journey between Yesvantpur and Madgaon, the Vande Bharat Express will stop at 12 railway stations. These are: Shravanabelagola, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabaka Puttur, Mangaluru Junction, Udupi, Kundapura, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Murdeshwar, Gokarna Road, and Karwar.
Train number 26655 Yesvantpur-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express will depart from Yesvantpur at 07:35 hrs and arrive in Madgaon at 20:55 hrs. The train will operate six days a week, except on Wednesdays.
On its return journey, train number 26656 Madgaon-Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express will leave from Madgaon at 08:20 hrs and arrive in Yesvantpur at 21:15 hrs. It will operate six days a week, except on Thursdays.
Electrification of the Bengaluru-Mangaluru rail route was completed in December 2025, with an electric locomotive trial conducted on December 28, 2025. The electrification work began in December 2023.
The project involved the construction of five switching stations and the installation of a complete overhead electrification system. To ensure safety and reliability, the maximum distance between traction poles was maintained at 67.5 metres.
The electrification of the ghat section is expected to enable the operation of Vande Bharat Express and other faster electric trains, providing quicker, cleaner and more reliable rail connectivity to the coastal region. Earlier, in a statement highlighting the impact of electrification of the ghat section, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said: “Now we will be able to run Vande Bharat train through this route to Mangaluru.”
The Vande Bharat Express service operating between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Mangaluru Central recorded the highest passenger occupancy among all Vande Bharat services in FY 2025–26, at 189.35 per cent.
“Train number 20631, operating from Mangaluru Central to Thiruvananthapuram Central, recorded an occupancy of 174.77 per cent. Its return service, train number 20632, from Thiruvananthapuram Central to Mangaluru Central, registered an occupancy of 189.35 per cent,” a Railway Board official told Indianexpress.com.