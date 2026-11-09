Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express likely to launch on November 13: Check route, stops, travel time

Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express launch: The Ministry of Railways is likely to launch a Vande Bharat Express train between Bengaluru and Madgaon on November 13. The new semi-high-speed train is expected to further improve rail connectivity between Karnataka and Goa, and the coastal region. The Railway Board approved the service on October 30, 2026.

“Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express is likely to be launched on Friday, November 13,” a senior railway official told Indianexpress.com.

Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express: Route, Train number, Travel time

Developed by BEML using technology from Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the premium train will operate between Yesvantpur and Madgaon via Mangaluru Junction. The Yesvantpur-Madgaon-Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express will run as train numbers 26655 and 26656, covering the journey in around 13 hours and 20 minutes.