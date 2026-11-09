Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express likely to launch on November 13: Check route, stops, travel time

Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat train launch: The Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express is likely to be launched on November 13. The train will cover the journey in around 13 hours and 20 minutes.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readUpdated: Nov 9, 2026 05:50 PM IST
During its journey between Yesvantpur and Madgaon, the Vande Bharat Express will stop at 12 railway stations.During its journey between Yesvantpur and Madgaon, the Vande Bharat Express will stop at 12 railway stations. (Image: Ministry of Railways/File)

Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express launch: The Ministry of Railways is likely to launch a Vande Bharat Express train between Bengaluru and Madgaon on November 13. The new semi-high-speed train is expected to further improve rail connectivity between Karnataka and Goa, and the coastal region. The Railway Board approved the service on October 30, 2026.

Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express is likely to be launched on Friday, November 13,” a senior railway official told Indianexpress.com.

Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express: Route, Train number, Travel time

Developed by BEML using technology from Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the premium train will operate between Yesvantpur and Madgaon via Mangaluru Junction. The Yesvantpur-Madgaon-Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express will run as train numbers 26655 and 26656, covering the journey in around 13 hours and 20 minutes.

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Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express stops

During its journey between Yesvantpur and Madgaon, the Vande Bharat Express will stop at 12 railway stations. These are: Shravanabelagola, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabaka Puttur, Mangaluru Junction, Udupi, Kundapura, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Murdeshwar, Gokarna Road, and Karwar.

Yesvantpur-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express timings

Train number 26655 Yesvantpur-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express will depart from Yesvantpur at 07:35 hrs and arrive in Madgaon at 20:55 hrs. The train will operate six days a week, except on Wednesdays.

On its return journey, train number 26656 Madgaon-Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express will leave from Madgaon at 08:20 hrs and arrive in Yesvantpur at 21:15 hrs. It will operate six days a week, except on Thursdays.

 

Yesvantpur–Madgaon Vande Bharat via Mangaluru: timings, stops and days

The Railway Board has approved train 26655/26656, a Vande Bharat Express between Yesvantpur in Bengaluru and Madgaon in Goa, via Mangaluru. It will run during the day, six days a week in each direction. The start date is yet to be announced.
6
days a week in each direction
12
stops on the way
13h 20m
Yesvantpur to Madgaon
12h 55m
Madgaon to Yesvantpur
26655Yesvantpur to Madgaon
Leaves Yesvantpur in the morning and reaches Madgaon the same night.
Journey time: 13 h 20 min
  1. YesvantpurDep 07:35
  2. Shravanabelagola09:03 to 09:05
  3. Hassan09:38 to 09:40
  4. Sakleshpur10:20 to 10:22
  5. Subrahmanya Road12:40 to 12:42
  6. Kabaka Puttur13:25 to 13:27
  7. Mangaluru Jn15:05 to 15:15
  8. Udupi16:20 to 16:22
  9. Kundapura16:38 to 16:40
  10. Mookambika Road Byndoor17:20 to 17:22
  11. Murdeshwar18:00 to 18:02
  12. Gokarna Road19:00 to 19:02
  13. Karwar19:45 to 19:47
  14. MadgaonArr 20:55
Runs 6 days a week
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
No service from Yesvantpur on Wednesdays.
26656Madgaon to Yesvantpur
Leaves Madgaon in the morning and reaches Yesvantpur the same night.
Journey time: 12 h 55 min
  1. MadgaonDep 08:20
  2. Karwar09:03 to 09:05
  3. Gokarna Road09:48 to 09:50
  4. Murdeshwar11:00 to 11:02
  5. Mookambika Road Byndoor11:20 to 11:22
  6. Kundapura11:48 to 11:50
  7. Udupi12:18 to 12:20
  8. Mangaluru Jn13:50 to 14:00
  9. Kabaka Puttur14:43 to 14:45
  10. Subrahmanya Road15:28 to 15:30
  11. Sakleshpur17:30 to 17:32
  12. Hassan18:13 to 18:15
  13. Shravanabelagola18:43 to 18:45
  14. YesvantpurArr 21:15
Runs 6 days a week
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
No service from Madgaon on Thursdays.
To be discontinued: 20645/20646 Madgaon–Mangaluru Central Vande Bharat Express.
Times are in 24-hour format. At stops on the way, the first time is arrival and the second is departure.
Source: Railway Board
Express InfoGenIE
 
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Electrification of Ghat section opens possibilities for Yesvantpur-Madgaon Vande Bharat

Electrification of the Bengaluru-Mangaluru rail route was completed in December 2025, with an electric locomotive trial conducted on December 28, 2025. The electrification work began in December 2023.

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The project involved the construction of five switching stations and the installation of a complete overhead electrification system. To ensure safety and reliability, the maximum distance between traction poles was maintained at 67.5 metres.

The electrification of the ghat section is expected to enable the operation of Vande Bharat Express and other faster electric trains, providing quicker, cleaner and more reliable rail connectivity to the coastal region. Earlier, in a statement highlighting the impact of electrification of the ghat section, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said: “Now we will be able to run Vande Bharat train through this route to Mangaluru.”

Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express records high occupancy in FY26

The Vande Bharat Express service operating between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Mangaluru Central recorded the highest passenger occupancy among all Vande Bharat services in FY 2025–26, at 189.35 per cent.

“Train number 20631, operating from Mangaluru Central to Thiruvananthapuram Central, recorded an occupancy of 174.77 per cent. Its return service, train number 20632, from Thiruvananthapuram Central to Mangaluru Central, registered an occupancy of 189.35 per cent,” a Railway Board official told Indianexpress.com.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. ... Read More

 

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