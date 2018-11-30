Bengaluru: Law graduate’s phones sent to lab to find ‘link’ between death, sexual harassment complaint

Two mobile phones and a laptop belonging to a law graduate who was found dead at her paying guest accommodation in central Bengaluru have been sent to a forensic lab for extraction of data, including audio, video recordings, WhatsApp messages and emails. Pushp Archana Lall (26) was found dead on Saturday, three days after she lodged a complaint of sexual harassment against a government prosecutor and a colleague from a law firm she interned at.

A case of unnatural death has been lodged at Vyalikaval police station under whose jurisdiction Lall’s accommodation was in Malleswaram area, where she had shifted barely a week before her death. Police are now probing if the death was abetted by either advocate T Chandra Naik or High Court prosecutor Chethan Desai.

Preliminary probe has suggested that Lall committed suicide.

“The case is being investigated as unnatural death under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code. It can be converted into abetment of suicide if evidence is found,” said a senior police official, who is part of the probe.

Police sources said Lall was under pressure from various quarters to abstain from filing a complaint against the two advocates, and later to reach a compromise after she filed the complaint.

In her complaint, Lall said that she joined the Bengaluru law firm in 2017 as an intern and was assigned to work with Naik, who introduced her to Desai. The complainant alleged that the duo sexually assaulted her over a period of time at various places after getting her to drink at pubs, restaurants and hotels around Bengaluru. The two advocates have also been accused of forcing the law intern to view pornographic videos. Police are now looking at data from the electronic devices owned by Lall for evidence to suggest that she was being pressurised or threatened by the two lawyers.

A purported conversation between Lall and an advocate named Kirti which took place before she filed the police complaint on November 20 has been in circulation, suggesting that mutual friends of Naik and Desai were trying to convince the law graduate against filing the complaint. In the purported conversation, Kirti warns Lall that filing of complaint may ruin her career prospects in Bengaluru.

The police probe is also looking into whether the two advocates were responsible for calling Lall’s father to Bengaluru on November 23 to work out a compromise by meeting senior police officials. The law graduate’s father Tulasi Lall, a senior advocate in Port Blair, arrived in Bengaluru on November 23 and was scheduled to accompany her to meet the DCP (East) to discuss the case on November 24.

On November 19, Naik sent a letter to the DCP (East) stating that Lall was harassing him to seek his attention and had threatened to commit suicide.

The letter, along with Lall’s complaint, indicates that police were aware of her efforts to file a complaint against the two lawyers before a case was registered. In Lall’s complaint, her residential address is not the same as the PG accommodation, suggesting that it was brought to police many days before it was formally lodged.

“The complaint was sent via email and it was later forwarded to the right jurisdictional authority. A complaint was registered soon after and there was no delay,” a senior police official said.