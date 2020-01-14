Bengaluru: IndiGo pilot ‘off-rostered’ after woman passenger alleges harassment and jail threat

FILE PHOTO: The woman passenger also claimed that none of the cabin crew on board the flight intervened or helped them. REUTERS/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The woman passenger also claimed that none of the cabin crew on board the flight intervened or helped them. REUTERS/File Photo

An IndiGo pilot has been “off-rostered” pending a full investigation after a woman passenger alleged that she was threatened with jail when she asked for a wheelchair for her mother at Bengaluru.

Supriya Unni Nair, who was on Indigo 6E 806 flight from Chennai to Bangalore, said she had asked the pilot for a wheelchair for her 75-year old mother after landing in Bengaluru on Monday night. In a series of tweets, she, however, alleged that the pilot misbehaved and threatened her with the jail. She also claimed that her mother was diabetic.

“Your captain on 6E 806 from Chennai to Bangalore on January 13 Jayakrishna harassed, threatened and prevented me and my 75-year old diabetic mom from disembarking the flight and threatened to arrest us because we asked for wheelchair assistance,” Supriya wrote on Twitter.

.@IndiGo6E Your captain on 6E 806 from Chennai to Bangalore on January 13 Jayakrishna harrased, threatened and prevented me and my 75-year old diabetic mom from disembarking the flight and threatened to arrest us because we asked for wheelchair assistance. — Sun☀️Tweets (@SupriyaUnniNair) January 13, 2020

She also claimed that none of the cabin crew on board the flight intervened or helped them.

Reacting to her tweet, Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the pilot has been “off-rostered” pending a full enquiry by the airline.

I requested my office to contact @IndiGo6E as soon as I saw the tweet by Ms @SupriyaUnniNair about the pilot’s behaviour with her & her 75 yr old mother in need of wheelchair assistance.

The airline has informed @MoCA_GoI that the pilot has been off-rostered pending full enquiry https://t.co/NVkjr6ubti — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 14, 2020

“I requested my office to contact @IndiGo6E as soon as I saw the tweet by Ms @SupriyaUnniNair about the pilot’s behaviour with her & her 75 yr old mother in need of wheelchair assistance. The airline has informed @MoCA_GoI that the pilot has been off-rostered pending full enquiry,” he tweeted.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd