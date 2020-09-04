Bengaluru doctor held in LeT recruitment case sent to judicial custody

Sabeel Ahmed

An Indian doctor who was arrested on deportation from Saudi Arabia last week, in connection with an alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba recruitment plot registered in 2012, was on Thursday sent to judicial custody in Bengaluru after four days of interrogation by the NIA.

Dr Sabeel Ahmed, 38, was produced in a special terrorism court by the agency and his arrest was shown in the original LeT recruitment plot case of 2012.

The case, registered in Bengaluru, has seen 14 other accused convicted, and subsequently released from prison in 2016 after they pleaded guilty.

Ahmed earlier denied participating in alleged meetings of the group in Saudi Arabia, as well financing of the group’s activities.

Others still wanted in the 2012 case are Mohammad Bhai (alias Abdul Bari), Furkhan Bhai (alias Abdullah), Dr Usman Ghani, Mohammed Abdul Majeed, Mohammed Farhathullah Ghori and Siddique bin Osman (alias Abu Hanzala). All of them have Interpol notices against their names and were believed to be living in Saudi Arabia until 2013.

Other than Ghani, a medical doctor from Karnataka, all the others also have a history of terrorism cases in India, particularly at the height of LeT activities.

As part of its current investigations the NIA would look at the locations of the missing men from the 2012 recruitment case and whether they are still active in terror-linked activities.

The NIA has not publicly announced the arrest of Ahmed since his deportation last week, giving rise to speculation that the agency is still evaluating pressing charges against the doctor in the 2012 LeT recruitment case.

Sources said there is a stronger possible case against Ahmed for alleged ‘terror funding’ in a case registered by Delhi Police’s Special Cell in 2017. In the Delhi case, Ahmed is accused of attempting to establish Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent.

