Week after being elected Bengaluru deputy mayor, Ramila Umashankar dies

Umashankar was elected to the post on September 28 and took charge earlier this week. Umashankar was elected to the post on September 28 and took charge earlier this week.

Bengaluru Deputy Mayor Ramila Umashankar passed away on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was elected to the post on September 28 and took charge earlier this week. Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, expressing shock at her death, offered his condolences to her family. He remembered her as a loyal activist of the Janata Dal (United), who was involved in social service. A day before her death, Umashankar had participated in the flagging off of the Namma Metro.

“Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Deputy Mayor Rameela Umashankar. She had actively participated with us at the Namma Metro flagging off event just yesterday. She was a dedicated social worker and committed party worker. It’s shocking to learn that she is no more with us,” the CM said in a statement.

Former prime minister and JD(S) chief H D Devegowda said he was pained to hear of Umashankar’s untimely death. Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah said he was shocked by the news, and former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa also offered condolences to her family.

Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Deputy Mayor Rameela Umashankar.

She had actively participated with us at the Namma Metro flagging off event just yesterday. She was a dedicated social worker and committed party worker. It’s shocking to learn that she is no more with us. — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) October 5, 2018

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has declared a holiday on Friday for its staff. Ramlila was a JD(S) corporator from the Kaveripura ward.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd