scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 25, 2021
Must Read

Bengaluru court attaches 26 properties of astrologer who conned HC ex-judge

The court was informed by the police that Swami acquired the 26 properties in the name of his wife N Prema by using funds swindled from persons who have filed 14 cases against him.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru | January 26, 2021 1:46:52 am
Investigations have revealed that Swami and his wife, who had no source of income, purchased the 26 properties with funds swindled from wealthy personalities by promising them high positions in the Karnataka government and at the Centre.

A civil and sessions court in Bengaluru has attached 26 properties valued at over Rs 80 crore belonging to an alleged conman who posed as an astrologer and political middleman to dupe a retired high court judge, politicians and businessmen.

The provisional attachment of the property belonging to Yuvaraj Swami alias Sevalal was done under the Criminal Law Amendment Ordinance, 1944 following an application by the Bengaluru central crime branch police, which is investigating 14 cases against the astrologer, for confiscation of his properties.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The court was informed by the police that Swami acquired the 26 properties in the name of his wife N Prema by using funds swindled from persons who have filed 14 cases against him.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Investigations have revealed that Swami and his wife, who had no source of income, purchased the 26 properties with funds swindled from wealthy personalities by promising them high positions in the Karnataka government and at the Centre.

The police investigations have found that Swami, who claimed to have access to top BJP and RSS leaders, swindled a former MP of Rs 20 crore by promising renomination to Parliament and a ministerial position, and former Karnataka High Court judge Justice B S Indrakala of Rs 8.27 crore by promising her a posting as a governor of a state by using his high contacts in Delhi.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 25: Latest News

Advertisement