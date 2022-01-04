Bengaluru: Containment zones rise to 141 in city, maximum in Mahadevpura area

The number of containment zones within the municipal limits of Bengaluru rose to 141 Monday from 121 on New Year’s Day on Saturday. Mahadevapura zone now has the highest of 44 containment zones followed by Bommanahaali with 41, South and West zones (15), East zone (12), Yelahanka zone (10), Dasarahalli (1) and RR Nagar (1).

A health official of Bruhat Bengaluru Municipal Corporation said, “Most of the Covid clusters in Mahadevpura are being reported from the apartments. While Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) can check the vaccination certificates of delivery boys, househelps and visitors entering the apartment premises, it depends on an apartment’s policy.”

The official added, “Superspreader events like parties have resulted in the apartments being the major hotspots. The partially-vaccinated should get themselves vaccinated immediately. Cases will increase in the coming days. The expert committee has also advised the BBMP to ensure that covid appropriate behaviour is adhered to.”

There will be a detailed guideline issued to the RWAs pertaining to containing Covid, officials said.

Currently, on an average, Bellanduru ward is reporting 30 cases daily. According to BBMP’s Covid war room data, the other wards that are reporting high number of cases are Dodda Nekkundi (13), Hagadur (12), HSR layout (11), Arakere (11), Varthuru (10), Horamavu (9), Koramanagala (9), Begur (8) and Shantala Nagar (8). The wards that are reporting zero cases are Bapuji Nagar, S K Garden, Jagajivanram Nagar, Rajagopal Nagar and Chalavadipalya.

Out of 1,926 beds available for Covid patients at government medical colleges, government hospitals and Covid Care Centres, around 1,862 beds are still available with the hospitalisation figure still remaining low.

On January 3, BBMP achieved 57 per cent first dose vaccination coverage for children in the age group of 15-18. It was lower than the state’s total average of 65 per cent as stated by the state Health Department.

With regards to the first dose vaccination of the adult population, nine districts of Karnataka — Bengaluru Urban, Gadag, Vijayapura, Bidar, Dharwad, Chikkaballapur, Kolar and Kodagu — have achieved 100 per cent vaccination coverage and the state’s total average is 97 per cent.