Bengaluru civic body’s plan to rename roads after Muslim leaders put on hold

On Thursday, Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya, Uttara Kannada MP Ananth Kumar Hegde and Bangalore Central MP C P Mohan wrote to BBMP commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad, opposing the move.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday put on hold its decision to rename roads in a minority-dominated area of the city after Muslim leaders after three BJP MPs opposed the move.

The BBMP had in September taken the decision to name 11 roads of Padarayanapura, BBMP Ward no 135, after the Pehalwans, the Hajis, and other personalities belonging to the Muslim community. The BBMP had written to the Karnataka Ministry of Urban Development, intimating it about its decision.

Surya said the decision was akin to the “communal mentality of the two nation theory”, and requested Prasad to revise the list of probable names.

“Christening of roads in Muslim-dominated locality with only Muslim names reeks of the same communal mentality of the two-nation theory and Muslim League’s demand of separate electorates for Hindus and Muslims. This is dangerous and must be condemned,” Surya’s letter reads.

Requesting Prasad to reconsider his decision, Surya said, “There is no dearth of non-Muslim public figures and patriots after whom our roads can be named. I request you to immediately revise the list and finalise the list of roads to be named after personalities only after wide public discussion.”

Hegde, meanwhile, said that the renaming of the roads after Muslim leaders was “promotion of one particular community”.

His letter, written along with fellow MP Mohan, says, “Only names of Muslim leaders have been recommended in this particular ward. It is not appropriate to undertake such a step in the name of social work, which is nothing but the promotion of one particular community.”