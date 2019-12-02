Bengaluru: Bodies of Kerala couple missing since October 14 found

The BODIES of a young, unmarried couple from Kerala, working in an IT major in Bengaluru and reported missing since October 14, were discovered in a forested region in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The bodies of Abhijith Mohan, 25, and Sreelakshmi, 21, were found with a wire around their necks. On the basis of preliminary investigation, police are considering the deaths to be suicides.

The identities were ascertained by documents and mobile phones found on the bodies.

“It seems to be a case related to family opposition to their relationship,” said a deputy SP in the Bengaluru Rural region. Both the victims were of different castes.

“The bodies were discovered in in the Chintan Madiwala area which is a few kilometres away from Electronic City, where they worked…” said police sources.

Police are pursuing the suicide angle on the basis of a phone call made by Srilakshmi to her uncle. She reportedly said that she was going away with Abhijith.

After the couple went missing on October 11, a cousin of Srilakshmi who is a police officer in Kerala, filed a complaint on October 14 stating that she had been abducted by Abhijith.