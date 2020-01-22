Congress MLA, 5 others injured in a low intensity blast in Bengaluru

The injured have been shifted to St Philomina hospital. (Source: ANI) The injured have been shifted to St Philomina hospital. (Source: ANI)

Karnataka Congress MLA N A Haris and five others got injured after a low-intensity blast took place during celebrations of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandran’s birth anniversary at Shanthinagar in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The incident took place at around 8:30 PM when the Shanthinagar MLA was attending an event to commemorate the birth anniversary of MGR.

The MLA and other injured have been shifted to a Philomena Hospital, ANI reported.

Haris’ son Mohammed Nalpad said a cracker-like object flew and exploded near his father at the program. Among the injured, three were the supporters of the MLA including his personal assistant, Nalapad said.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

