scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Bengaluru: BBMP seizes nearly 2,000 kg of single-use plastic since ban

BBMP West zone registered 316 cases, followed by Mahadevapura zone (272), East zone (273), South zone (91), R R Nagara (170), Yelahanka (61), Dasarahalli (55) and Bommanahalli (81).

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
July 13, 2022 9:11:18 pm
plastic ban, indian expressAdhering to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) order banning the use of single use plastic from July 1, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board had earlier said that the district administration has been directed to enforce the ban in the state. (Express Photo)

Since July 1, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has seized 1,926.8 kg of single-use plastic in its eight zones and registered 1,319 cases of violations pertaining to the plastic ban. Rs 8,36,300 fine was collected during the same period, shows data released by the civic body Wednesday.

In a statement, BBMP said, “UNIC Plast Manufacturing Unit at Nayandahalli was caught manufacturing banned plastic 15 days ago. But when we checked today (July 13), they were still manufacturing the banned plastic so marshals have penalised them with a fine of Rs 25,000 and seized 85 kg of plastic.”

BBMP West zone registered 316 cases, followed by Mahadevapura zone (272), East zone (273), South zone (91), R R Nagara (170), Yelahanka (61), Dasarahalli (55) and Bommanahalli (81). BBMP marshals have seized 242 kg of plastic from the Mahadevpura zone which is the highest amongst all the zones followed by Dasarahalli where 233 kg of plastic was seized.

BBMP chief marshal Rajbir Singh said, “The use of single-use plastic is completely banned and the BBMP is creating awareness among vendors and citizens to use reusable cloth bags and paper covers. The marshals are conducting surprise raids at shops, hotels, manufacturing units and seizing the banned plastic items.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 13, 2022: Why to read ‘Malimath Committee Report’ or ‘Defin...Premium
UPSC Key-July 13, 2022: Why to read ‘Malimath Committee Report’ or ‘Defin...
Newsmaker | Fadnavis ensures pet Metro project on track, puts Ashwini Bhi...Premium
Newsmaker | Fadnavis ensures pet Metro project on track, puts Ashwini Bhi...
Mattewara a game changer?Premium
Mattewara a game changer?
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...Premium
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...

Adhering to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) order banning the use of single use plastic from July 1, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board had earlier said that the district administration has been directed to enforce the ban in the state. The Central Pollution Control Board in its order dated June 30 had stated, “The manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of the following single-use plastic, including polystyrene and expanded polystyrene, commodities shall be prohibited with effect from the 1st July, 2022.”

 

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 13: Latest News
Advertisement