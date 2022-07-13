Bengaluru: BBMP seizes nearly 2,000 kg of single-use plastic since ban

Since July 1, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has seized 1,926.8 kg of single-use plastic in its eight zones and registered 1,319 cases of violations pertaining to the plastic ban. Rs 8,36,300 fine was collected during the same period, shows data released by the civic body Wednesday.

In a statement, BBMP said, “UNIC Plast Manufacturing Unit at Nayandahalli was caught manufacturing banned plastic 15 days ago. But when we checked today (July 13), they were still manufacturing the banned plastic so marshals have penalised them with a fine of Rs 25,000 and seized 85 kg of plastic.”

BBMP West zone registered 316 cases, followed by Mahadevapura zone (272), East zone (273), South zone (91), R R Nagara (170), Yelahanka (61), Dasarahalli (55) and Bommanahalli (81). BBMP marshals have seized 242 kg of plastic from the Mahadevpura zone which is the highest amongst all the zones followed by Dasarahalli where 233 kg of plastic was seized.

BBMP chief marshal Rajbir Singh said, “The use of single-use plastic is completely banned and the BBMP is creating awareness among vendors and citizens to use reusable cloth bags and paper covers. The marshals are conducting surprise raids at shops, hotels, manufacturing units and seizing the banned plastic items.”

Adhering to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) order banning the use of single use plastic from July 1, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board had earlier said that the district administration has been directed to enforce the ban in the state. The Central Pollution Control Board in its order dated June 30 had stated, “The manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of the following single-use plastic, including polystyrene and expanded polystyrene, commodities shall be prohibited with effect from the 1st July, 2022.”