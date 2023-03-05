Starting with Bengaluru, Apple takes up projects for improved water management in India

Tech giant Apple, in partnership with the NGO Frank Water, scaled up efforts to improve water, hygiene and sanitation in India by launching a pilot project at Anekal taluk on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

According to an official release, Frank Water is surveying households in the area and analysing various data sources to map how water is used there.

“To do this, the organisation uses hydrological modeling and is developing a state-of-the-art decision support process, which puts tools in the hands of the community”, the release stated.

The release also said the multinational company is working along with Applied Environment Research Foundation (AERF). to preserve mangroves along India’s coast.

Since 2021, local villages have signed conservation agreements that helped more than 200 marginal fishing community members across Roha, Pen, and Alibaug blocks in the Raigad district of Maharashtra, it added.

“Under the agreements, village members receive sustained support in exchange for conserving privately owned mangrove forests”, the release said.

Apple said it is already carbon neutral for its global corporate operations and aims to replicate the success in its global supply chain by 2030.

“By supporting innovative, community-based approaches in India and around the world, Apple is making progress toward our global climate goals while doing our part to help people improve their lives”, Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives, was quoted as saying.