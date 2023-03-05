scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
Advertisement

Starting with Bengaluru, Apple takes up projects for improved water management in India

Apple has partnered with the NGO Frank Water and launched a pilot project at Anekal taluk on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Apple aims to support India through water management (File/Representational)
Listen to this article
Starting with Bengaluru, Apple takes up projects for improved water management in India
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Tech giant Apple, in partnership with the NGO Frank Water, scaled up efforts to improve water, hygiene and sanitation in India by launching a pilot project at Anekal taluk on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

According to an official release, Frank Water is surveying households in the area and analysing various data sources to map how water is used there.

“To do this, the organisation uses hydrological modeling and is developing a state-of-the-art decision support process, which puts tools in the hands of the community”, the release stated.

The release also said the multinational company is working along with Applied Environment Research Foundation (AERF). to preserve mangroves along India’s coast.

Since 2021, local villages have signed conservation agreements that helped more than 200 marginal fishing community members across Roha, Pen, and Alibaug blocks in the Raigad district of Maharashtra, it added.

“Under the agreements, village members receive sustained support in exchange for conserving privately owned mangrove forests”, the release said.

Apple said it is already carbon neutral for its global corporate operations and aims to replicate the success in its global supply chain by 2030.

Also Read
HUL Hallmark Unique Identification, gold jewellery sale, gold, gold buying, HUID, Indian Express, India news, current affairs
No sale of gold jewellery without HUID from April 1
What it takes to buy an electoral bond
Cambridge Rahul Gandhi
Congress hits back as BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi for Cambridge address
S Jaishankar, Raisina Dialogue
Watch | 'You weren't the nice guys': S Jaishankar's 'RRR' jibe at ex-Brit...
Advertisement

“By supporting innovative, community-based approaches in India and around the world, Apple is making progress toward our global climate goals while doing our part to help people improve their lives”, Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives, was quoted as saying.

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 10:29 IST
Next Story

Eyeing BRS foray into Karnataka polls, KCR goes literary in Hyderabad to woo Kannadigas

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close