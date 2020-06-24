Bengaluru Airport opens gates to cyclists every Sunday

BIAL has arranged a dedicated cycle parking facility near ‘The Quad by BLR’ on its campus. (Express photo) BIAL has arranged a dedicated cycle parking facility near ‘The Quad by BLR’ on its campus. (Express photo)

Cyclists and fitness enthusiasts in Bengaluru can now plan weekends with a trip on their bicycles to the city’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) located at Devanahalli.

In a bid to move cyclists away from traffic and pothole-related woes in the city, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) Wednesday decided to allow cyclists on the campus.

According to BIAL officials, the KIA campus will be open to cyclists every Sunday from 6 am to 9:30 am. The initiative is in conjunction with Bengaluru Bicycle Mayor Sathya Sankaran, officials told indianexpress.com.

“We believe that this initiative will encourage more people to take up cycling. All cyclists are requested to follow safety guidelines during the time they spend at the Airport,” a BIAL spokesperson said.

Reacting to the same, Sankaran said that the cycling community in the city is looking forward to enjoying this opportunity.

“As cyclists, we are always on the lookout for places that are both safe and picturesque in which we can ride. It has been our long-standing desire to be able to ride at BLR Airport, with its paved roads and beautiful landscapes,” he said.

Further, BIAL has arranged a dedicated cycle parking facility near ‘The Quad by BLR’ on its campus. The bikes will be monitored by BIAL’s security systems, officials added.

