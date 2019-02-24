Bengaluru: 150 cars gutted at Aero India venue

An accidental fire destroyed about150 cars on Saturday at a visitor’s parking lot, located outside the periphery of the Yelahanka Air Force base, where Aero India 2019 is being held. The fire broke out around noon in the parking lot set in an open field with heavy growth of dry grass beside the NH7. As many as 150 cars were charred before fire services could arrive, fire department officials said.

“No injuries or any harm to people reported. Likely cause is dry grass fire aided by heavy wind,’’ Director General of Police, fire services department in Karnataka M N Reddi said. As many as 12 fire engines were deployed to control the blaze, the DGP added.

“Cause of the fire is not immediately known. The air show and Aero India venues were not affected. As per estimates 150 vehicles were damaged. A court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the fire,’’ reads an official statement from the Ministry of Defence(MoD)

Aerial pictures showed that the fire was restricted to an area where there was thick growth of dry grass and did not spread to areas where cars were parked on barren land.

Following the fire, Karnataka transport department announced setting up of an assistance centre at the Yelahanka Regional Transport Office from Sunday to help people in obtaining registration and license documents that may have been lost in the accident. Insurance companies also set up assistance facilities at the fire site.

The owners of the cars were mostly inside the venue of the air show when the fire occurred and returned to the parking lot to find their cars charred. Several people broke down on seeing their cars burnt beyond recognition.

The air show resumed on Saturday afternoon after the fire was put out. The show will also be held as per schedule on the final day on Sunday, MoD officials said.