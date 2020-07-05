Bengal’s unemployment rate of 6.5% in June ‘far better’ than national average: CM Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File) Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File)

West Bengal’s unemployment rate of 6.5 per cent in June was “far better” than the national average, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday, citing a report by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

“We’ve implemented a robust economic strategy to tackle #COVID19 & the devastation caused by Amphan. Proof lies in West Bengal’s Unemployment Rate for the month of June 2020 which stands at 6.5%, far better than that of India at 11%, UP at 9.6% & Haryana at 33.6%, as per CMIE,” Banerjee tweeted on Saturday.

According to data released by the CMIE on Wednesday, the country’s unemployment rate fell to 11 per cent in June from 23.5 per cent in May, as the economic activities resumed after the lockdown restrictions were eased.

The urban unemployment rate across the country remained at 12.02 per cent in June and that of rural was 10.52 per cent, the data suggested.

Asked

how the unemployment rate in Bengal has fallen in spite of the fact that the lockdown was partially in force, former professor of ISI Kolkata Abhirup Sarkar said some economic activities had started during the month.

He said many skilled labourers had returned to the state due to the reverse migration and the entrepreneurs started hiring them, while trading and manufacturing activities received a fillip.

Sarkar said the flip side of this drop in the unemployment rate is that people had accepted low-paid jobs out of desperation.

With the Assembly polls scheduled next year and to blunt the Opposition barbs following allegations of corruption in cyclone Amphan relief operation as well as handling of Covid-19 situation in state, the Trinamool Congress has now planned to focus its campaign on the positive achievements of the state government. During a virtual meeting with senior party leaders on Friday, TMC chief Banerjee laid emphasis on conducting a positive campaign for the party.

A senior TMC leader said, “Our government did extremely well to control the pandemic and several other crises, including unemployment, following the lockdown. But we are failing to spread this message to the common people. So, yesterday the CM asked us to campaign on the positive steps of our government. Maintaining social distance, we now have to take part in a door-to-door campaign to demonstrate our achievements.”

He added, “It’s true that a few of our leaders’ name were involved in corruption in the Amphan relief operation, but the Opposition is trying to malign our entire party. We have to counter those accusations as well should take strong actions against those who were guilty of indulging in corruption.”

A senior leader said, “Our Chief Minister is not ready to accept those charges and will take strong action against the corrupt workers.”

With PTI

