Bengal’s Tallah bridge to remain closed for heavy vehicles from tomorrow

Days ahead of Durga Puja, movement of heavy vehicles, including buses, has been barred on the key Tallah bridge, that connects several parts of North 24 Parganas district to Kolkata, from Sunday, Mayor and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim said on Friday. Only small cars will be allowed to ply on the 625m-long bridge.

“As per suggestions of Public Works Department (PWD) engineers and RITES experts, only small vehicles weighing up to three tonnes will he allowed to ply on the bridge. The bridge will be open for pedestrians, but closed for buses from Sunday 6 am. The routes for around 600 buses will be diverted. We will inform about the change in the routes of these buses thought newspapers and news channels,” said Hakim.

The decision was taken after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with all the stakeholders — transport office, PWD, police, Urban Development Department, Railways and Kolkata Municipal Corporation among others — at Nabanna, the state Secretariat, on Friday. Bridge experts also attended the meet.

Transport Secretary B P Gopalika said that after examining the health of the bridge, the experts have advised that only vehicles weighing not more than three tonnes should be allowed cross it.

“Meetings are being held with Kolkata and West Bengal police to figure out alternative plans. We are also talking to the Railways and Metro authorities to increase the frequency of trains so that people can avail alternative modes of transport,” said Gopalika.

As per sources, height bars would be installed on the bridge.

According to sources, north-bound vehicles are likely to be diverted from Chittaranjan Avenue to Chitpore Road, Cossipore Road, Gopal Lal Thakur Road, Canal East and Canal West Road. Besides, there may be diversion of traffic from Chitpore Road to B T Road via either Khagen Chatterjee Road or Chitpore Lockgate flyover.

South-bound vehicles will be diverted from Chiriya More via Dum Dum Road, Nagerbazar, Jessore Road, Seven Tanks’ Road and Indra Biswas Road to Belgachhia or Paikpara.Heavy goods vehicles have already been barred from plying along the bridge since last Saturday.

Last year, people commuting towards south Kolkata faced trouble after collapse of Majerhat bridge that connected Behala to Alipore.