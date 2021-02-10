Bengal’s rich culture under threat due to Mamata: Nadda

BJP president with party leaders during the Parivartan Yatra, in Birbhum district of West Bengal, Tuesday. (Express Photo)

Flagging off two “parivartan yatras [marches for change]” in West Bengal on Tuesday, BJP president JP Nadda said the state’s “rich culture” was under threat because of the Mamata Banerjee-led government.

At the two events, Nadda accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of dividing communities by branding some people as outsiders and ruining the culture of Bengal. In recent months, the ruling party has targeted the BJP as a party led by outsiders.

Addressing party workers in Birbhum district’s Tarapith town, Nadda said the state government had criminalised politics, institutionalised corruption and politicised the police. “Under Mamata Banerjee’s rule, the rich culture and heritage of Bengal are under severe threat. The TMC is pitting people against one another by branding them as outsiders. This is very shameful. This is not the culture of the land of Swami Vivekananda, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. Bengal has been exploited by the TMC regime. Therefore we have decided to start ‘parivartan yatra’ to bring in ‘ashol parivartan [real change]’,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the BJP leader offered prayers in the famous Kali temple in Tarapith.

The BJP president said the TMC’s slogan of “Maa, Mati, Manush [mother, land and people]” had been reduced to “dictatorship, tolabaji [extortion[ and appeasement”.

Following a technical glitch in a microphone at the Tarapith event, Nadda had to shift to a different podium. “Stage can change but intentions will not. Whatever be the conspiracy to sabotage, the message will not be lost,” he added.

Later in the day, the BJP leader flagged off the second “parivartan yatra” from Jhargram district and once again trained his gun at the state government, saying its days are numbered.

Former IPS officer joins Trinamool

Meanwhile, Humayun Kabir, a former IPS officer who resigned from the police force, joined the TMC at a rally addressed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. Kabir, who was Chandannagar Police Commissioner, resigned on February 1. His wife, Anindita Das Kabir, is a TMC member.