Bengal: Woman dies in a bid to save daughter from being molested, TMC man held

According to police, the Trinamool Congress leader has been charged with murder. (Representational Image) According to police, the Trinamool Congress leader has been charged with murder. (Representational Image)

A local Trinamool Congress leader was arrested on Wednesday on charges of killing a woman who was allegedly trying to stop him from molesting her daughter. The alleged incident took place in the Howrah district late on Tuesday might.

The accused has been identified as Kush Bera, the husband of a local panchayat samity member.

According to police, the Trinamool Congress leader has been charged with murder.

The arrest from Howrah Police came hours after BJP MPs Locket Chatterjee and Soumitra Khan protested outside the local police station along with local residents, and also blocked NH-6, demanding immediate action against the accused.

Sources said the accused TMC leader had gone up to the terrace of a college student and groped her. The woman immediately raised an alarm, and on hearing her cries, her mother soon turned up on the terrace. Bera then allegedly pushed the mother and fled from the spot. Unable to keep balance, the mother landed on the stairs and received severe head injuries.

Police said the mother was rushed to a local hospital and later shifted to Uluberia Subdivisional Hospital after her condition deteriorated. On Wednesday morning, she succumbed to her injuries.

Following her death, the local people started protesting, demanding immediate arrest of Bera. Later, both the BJP MPs joined the protest.

Chatterjee took the student to the local police station to lodge a complaint. “If you join Trinamool Congress, then you get the license to do such crimes. This is another example of how TMC leaders are carrying out atrocities on innocent people. If the police do not take action, then we will launch a bigger movement,” said Chatterjee.

Following protests, the TMC leader was arrested later in the day. “The accused person has been arrested and murder charge has been slapped on him,” said a senior Howrah Police officer.

Trinamool Congress MLA Arunabha Sen said, “There is no question of shielding a culprit. The law will take its own course. If that person has committed a crime, then the police will definitely take action.”

A late night PTI report stated that Bera has been expelled from the party. TMC MLA and the party’s Howrah rural president Pulak Roy confirmed it, said PTI.

